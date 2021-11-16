Worker can withdraw FGTS profit in some situations; understand

The FGTS is a special fund for workers. It is a benefit that everyone who formally works in the labor market has. The monthly accumulated amount generates resources for the government to pay for works. In addition, the FGTS helps workers in some specific situations.

The Time and Service Guarantee Fund was created in 1967 by the Federal Government. The government’s aim was to secure those people who were unfairly fired and left without any resources to support themselves. Since then, the benefit has been extended to the following workers:

Workers governed by the CLT, a legislative decree that establishes labor rules in Brazil.

Rural workers.

Temporary workers.

Self-employed workers.

Directors of companies.

Professional athletes.

Maid maids.

How is FGTS charged?

The FGTS is collected through an account opened at Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), in the name of each worker. The sum of all these accounts is formed into a single account that is used by the government to finance sanitary sewage services and infrastructure works.

receiving the FGTS

The worker can receive his balance if he is:

fired without cause

end of temporary employment contract

retirement

serious diseases

birthday loot

build, renovate or pay off real estate debt.

The FGTS can be withdrawn at any Caixa branch. The rules and documentation required for withdrawal vary according to the worker’s situation.

The requirements for withdrawing the FGTS in all situations can be consulted on the CEF website and any questions about the FGTS will be answered on weekdays from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm, through the following telephone number: 0800 – 726 0101.

FGTS profit

The FGTS Profit Distribution was established to pass on the profitability of all the worker’s accounts in the fund. Every year, since 2017, profits are transferred directly to the workers’ FGTS accounts. It can be withdrawn following the same withdrawal criteria as the FGTS.