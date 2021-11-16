Xbox confirms: backwards compatibility will no longer receive new games

Unfortunately, backwards compatibility will no longer win new games.

On its official website, Xbox has confirmed that Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S are backwards compatible will no longer receive new games.

According to Xbox, the reason to add new games in backwards compatibility is simple: because of the limitations of various games and copyright issues, the service must be “closed”. Please note that all available games, including the 70+ new games that were revealed yesterday, will continue to function normally.

The backwards compatibility service was unveiled in 2015 during Xbox E3, and several games have been added to the program since then, always with various resolution improvements, FPS and other features. Check out what the Xbox said:

“This is the latest addition with over 70 program titles made possible through the passion and feedback of the community. […] While we remain focused on preserving and enhancing the game art form, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the backwards compatibility catalog due to licensing, legal and technical restrictions. Thank you for being a part of this journey with us.” he said.

