Xbox wins 76 retro-compatible games with FPS Boost

The Xbox backwards compatibility program will gain 76 new games in celebration of 20 years since the release of the original console. Suspended two years ago, the catalog update comes as a “definitive” step, distributing more original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to gamers. The announcement was made by the company this Monday (15).
The update brings titles like Max Payne 3, Skateboard 2, Mortal Kombat, FEAR, Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith and others. The games are available on the Xbox online store as of today, but those who have physical (or digital) media for the titles made available can also enjoy them in the new generation.
According to Microsoft, all original Xbox and Xbox 360 games will support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X and Series S. Games also feature resolution boost on new 4x consoles on Series X and Xbox One, and from 3x on Series S. Microsoft also highlights that 11 titles have FPS Boost, doubling the frame rate to up to 60 fps. The titles supported by the improvement of frames per second include FEAR, FEAR 3, Binary Domain and Nier. Another 26 titles also have the additional.
In a statement, Xbox Compatibility Program Leader Peggy Lo says that “Xbox is also defined by a passionate community that has been with us every step of our journey”, and that the company is responding to requests from Xbox to add new titles to the catalog.
The complete list
Microsoft also announced that 33 backward compatible Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games will feature FPS Boost. The complete list of new backward compatible titles can be found below:
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Access of the Galaxy
Advent Rising
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
Bankshot Billiards 2
beautiful katamari
Binary Domain
Black College Football Xperience: Ed Doug Williams
Cloning Clyde
Conan
Darwinia+
Dead or Alive Ultimate
Dead or Alive 3
Dead or Alive 4
Death by Cube
Disney Universe
Disney’s Chicken Little
Elements of Destruction
FEAR
FEAR 2: Project Origin
FEAR 3
FEAR Files
The First Templar
gladius
Gunvalkyrie
Islands of Wakfu
Lego The Lord of the Rings
manhunt
Max Payne
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Max Payne 3
Mini Ninjas
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
MX vs. ATV Live
MX vs. ATV Untamed
NIER
Novadrom
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
Otogi: Myth of Demons
Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
The Outfit
Kaloki X Outpost
Quake Arena Arcade
RAW – Realms of Ancient War
Red Dead Revolver
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Ridge Racer 6
River
Risen
Risen 2: Dark Waters
Rock of Ages
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
Scramble
Screwjumper!
Secret Weapons Over Normandy
Skateboard 2
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
switchball
Thrillville
Thrillville: Off the Rails
team pilot
TimeSplitters 2
TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Toy Story Mania!
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Viva Piñata: Party Animals
Warlords