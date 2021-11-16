Xbox wins 76 retro-compatible games with FPS Boost

by

The Xbox backwards compatibility program will gain 76 new games in celebration of 20 years since the release of the original console. Suspended two years ago, the catalog update comes as a “definitive” step, distributing more original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to gamers. The announcement was made by the company this Monday (15).

The update brings titles like Max Payne 3, Skateboard 2, Mortal Kombat, FEAR, Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith and others. The games are available on the Xbox online store as of today, but those who have physical (or digital) media for the titles made available can also enjoy them in the new generation.

According to Microsoft, all original Xbox and Xbox 360 games will support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X and Series S. Games also feature resolution boost on new 4x consoles on Series X and Xbox One, and from 3x on Series S. Microsoft also highlights that 11 titles have FPS Boost, doubling the frame rate to up to 60 fps. The titles supported by the improvement of frames per second include FEAR, FEAR 3, Binary Domain and Nier. Another 26 titles also have the additional.

Xbox 20 yearsXbox 20th Anniversary Commemoration Brings New Retro-compatible Games for the Next Generation.

In a statement, Xbox Compatibility Program Leader Peggy Lo says that “Xbox is also defined by a passionate community that has been with us every step of our journey”, and that the company is responding to requests from Xbox to add new titles to the catalog.

The complete list

Microsoft also announced that 33 backward compatible Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games will feature FPS Boost. The complete list of new backward compatible titles can be found below:

  • 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

  • Access of the Galaxy

  • Advent Rising

  • Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

  • Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

  • Bankshot Billiards 2

  • beautiful katamari

  • Binary Domain

  • Black College Football Xperience: Ed Doug Williams

  • Cloning Clyde

  • Conan

  • Darwinia+

  • Dead or Alive Ultimate

  • Dead or Alive 3

  • Dead or Alive 4

  • Death by Cube

  • Disney Universe

  • Disney’s Chicken Little

  • Elements of Destruction

  • FEAR

  • FEAR 2: Project Origin

  • FEAR 3

  • FEAR Files

  • The First Templar

  • gladius

  • Gunvalkyrie

  • Islands of Wakfu

  • Lego The Lord of the Rings

  • manhunt

  • Max Payne

  • Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

  • Max Payne 3

  • Mini Ninjas

  • Mortal Kombat

  • Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

  • MX vs. ATV Live

  • MX vs. ATV Untamed

  • NIER

  • Novadrom

  • Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

  • Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

  • Otogi: Myth of Demons

  • Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

  • The Outfit

  • Kaloki X Outpost

  • Quake Arena Arcade

  • RAW – Realms of Ancient War

  • Red Dead Revolver

  • Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

  • Ridge Racer 6

  • River

  • Risen

  • Risen 2: Dark Waters

  • Rock of Ages

  • Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

  • Scramble

  • Screwjumper!

  • Secret Weapons Over Normandy

  • Skateboard 2

  • SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

  • SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

  • Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

  • Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars

  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

  • switchball

  • Thrillville

  • Thrillville: Off the Rails

  • team pilot

  • TimeSplitters 2

  • TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

  • Toy Story Mania!

  • Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

  • Viva Piñata: Party Animals

  • Warlords