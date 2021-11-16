Xbox wins 76 retro-compatible games with FPS Boost

The Xbox backwards compatibility program will gain 76 new games in celebration of 20 years since the release of the original console. Suspended two years ago, the catalog update comes as a “definitive” step, distributing more original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to gamers. The announcement was made by the company this Monday (15).

The update brings titles like Max Payne 3, Skateboard 2, Mortal Kombat, FEAR, Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith and others. The games are available on the Xbox online store as of today, but those who have physical (or digital) media for the titles made available can also enjoy them in the new generation.

According to Microsoft, all original Xbox and Xbox 360 games will support Auto HDR on Xbox Series X and Series S. Games also feature resolution boost on new 4x consoles on Series X and Xbox One, and from 3x on Series S. Microsoft also highlights that 11 titles have FPS Boost, doubling the frame rate to up to 60 fps. The titles supported by the improvement of frames per second include FEAR, FEAR 3, Binary Domain and Nier. Another 26 titles also have the additional.

Xbox 20th Anniversary Commemoration Brings New Retro-compatible Games for the Next Generation.

In a statement, Xbox Compatibility Program Leader Peggy Lo says that “Xbox is also defined by a passionate community that has been with us every step of our journey”, and that the company is responding to requests from Xbox to add new titles to the catalog.

The complete list

Microsoft also announced that 33 backward compatible Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games will feature FPS Boost. The complete list of new backward compatible titles can be found below: