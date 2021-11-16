Xi and Biden hold virtual summit amid tension, but with moderate expectations | World

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping meet in a virtual summit on Monday (15) designed to ease tensions over the Taiwan issue and other hot issues. although great results are not expected.

The two presidents have spoken extensively on the phone twice since Biden’s inauguration in January. Given Xi’s refusal to travel abroad due to the pandemic, an online meeting was chosen to hold direct conversations.

Biden’s advisers present the summit as an opportunity to try to avoid an escalation of tensions, especially over Taiwan, an autonomous democracy that China considers a turbulent province.

“We know that, as a responsible global leader, it’s important to keep the channels of communication open,” a senior US government official told reporters, noting that “competition” between the two powers should not lead to “conflict.”

The meeting will take place this Monday at 9 pm GMT and 8:45 am on Tuesday, in Beijing, and should last several hours. Aside from the presidents and their interpreters, the source did not specify who exactly would attend.

The meeting comes after Biden criticized Xi Jinping’s absence from key international meetings and at a time when the Chinese president tightens his grip on the regime.

Relations between the two powers collapsed during the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021), who launched a trade war against China while criticizing Beijing for the pandemic.

Biden has reshaped the confrontation more broadly into a struggle between democracy and autocracy, and while his tone is more measured than Trump’s, the relationship between Washington and Beijing remains strained over issues such as Taiwan, human rights and trade.

Taiwan’s fate is currently generating the most tension, given the intensification of Chinese military activities with a record number of incursions into the island’s air defense zone.

The tension was evident over the weekend, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had an agitated conversation.

Blinken expressed “concern about Beijing’s continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure” on Taipei, while Wang warned against any US action that could be interpreted as supporting “Taiwan independence”.

Beijing on Monday placed the responsibility for improving relations on Biden’s shoulders.

“We hope the United States will work in the same direction as China for a good understanding,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

However, the US official said Biden “will be very direct and frank on the issues that concern us”, alluding to “China’s coercive and provocative behavior towards Taiwan” as well as what Washington considers violations of human rights and practices. aggressive trade by China.