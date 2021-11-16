Xi and Biden Talk US-China Respect and How Not to Turn Competition into Conflict During Virtual Summit | World

US President Joe Biden told China’s President Xi Jinping that their mission is to ensure that competition between their two countries “does not drift into conflict” by starting the virtual summit that the two leaders keep this Monday (15).

Biden said that “it is important for the two countries to communicate transparently and honestly, and that they must respect international rules.”

The Chinese president, for his part, referred to Biden as an “old friend”. He stated that both should “respect each other, coexist in peace and seek cooperation in which both win”, according to the Chinese press, who said the first words of the phone call, which began at 9 pm GMT and is expected to last hours. He added that he “hopes to work with the US president to promote positive development”

Aside from the presidents and their interpreters, it has not been specified exactly who participates.

The virtual meeting comes after Biden criticized Xi Jinping’s absence from key international meetings and at a time when the Chinese president tightens his grip on the regime.

1 of 2 Biden and Xi Jinping at a virtual meeting — Photo: Reproduction Biden and Xi Jinping in a virtual meeting — Photo: Reproduction

The two presidents have spoken extensively on the phone twice since Biden’s inauguration in January. Given Xi’s refusal to travel abroad due to the pandemic, an online meeting was chosen to hold direct conversations.

Biden’s advisers present the summit as an opportunity to try to avoid an escalation of tensions, especially over Taiwan, an autonomous democracy that China considers a turbulent province.

Relations between the two powers collapsed during the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021), who launched a trade war against China while criticizing Beijing for the Covid pandemic.

Biden has reshaped the confrontation more broadly into a struggle between democracy and autocracy, and while his tone is more measured than Trump’s, the relationship between Washington and Beijing remains strained over issues such as Taiwan, human rights and trade.

Taiwan’s fate is currently generating the most tension, given the intensification of Chinese military activities with a record number of incursions into the island’s air defense zone.

2 of 2 Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping — Photo: Evan Vucci / AP Photo and Reproduction/ United Nations/ You Tube Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping — Photo: Evan Vucci / AP Photo and Reproduction/ United Nations/ You Tube

The tension was evident over the weekend, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had an agitated conversation.

Blinken expressed “concern about Beijing’s continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure” on Taipei, while Wang warned against any US action that could be interpreted as supporting “Taiwan independence”.

Beijing on Monday placed the responsibility for improving relations on Biden’s shoulders.

“We hope the United States will work in the same direction as China for a good understanding,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

However, the US official said Biden “will be very direct and frank on the issues that concern us”, alluding to “China’s coercive and provocative behavior towards Taiwan” as well as what Washington considers violations of human rights and practices. aggressive trade by China.

But he highlighted that there is room for cooperation in various areas, such as climate change.