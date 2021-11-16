XP becomes a minority partner of Vista Capital in its 9th investment in management companies since 2020

SAO PAULO – XP announced this Tuesday the acquisition of a minority stake of undisclosed size of Vista Capital, a brokerage with R$ 4.5 billion in assets in custody and which has among its partners the economist Persio Arida, a former partner of BTG Pactual. The transaction is the ninth of its kind since 2020, and is another step in the aggressive expansion strategy of the brokerage firm founded by Guilherme Benchimol.

In the document announcing the acquisition, XP reaffirms its intention to “develop the most complete ecosystem of managers and distributors in the country.” The company, which is currently the largest brokerage in the country, has R$789 billion in assets under custody.

XP has been competing with André Esteves’ BTG Pactual bank in the market, including in the acquisition of brokers and in proposals for partnerships with these companies.

In Vista’s case, its outstanding products are equity funds such as Vista FIC FIA, and multimarket funds, such as Vista Multistrategia FIC FIM.

The agreement signed with XP follows the pattern of previous acquisitions, so that Vista Capital will keep its current partners in control, as well as its corporate governance and, in theory, its independence as an asset manager.

In addition to Persio Arida, who works as a Vista Capital board member, the most relevant current partners of the manager are João Landa, macro director of the brokerage; João Lopes, stock director; the president, Luiz Guilherme Gama; and Alexandre Maia, chief economist.

In a note about the operation, the XP partner responsible for the partnership area, Leon Goldberg, stated that Vista is “the main managers of multimarket funds and shares in the Brazilian industry (…) recognized for delivering outstanding performance”.

Currently, of the more than 230 managers present on the platform, XP has a shareholding in 9.

In addition to Vista Capital, the company controlled by Benchimol bought a minority stake in AZ Quest a month ago, and is one of the largest independent managers in the country, with R$ 17.5 billion in assets under management. The company was founded by former BNDES President Luiz Carlos Mendonça de Barros with BTG Pactual as a partner. Both exited the business in 2015 after selling control to the Italian group Azimut.

XP still holds stakes in Encore, founded in 2020 and with former XP executive João Braga as its founder, and in Grimper, founded this year by Sylvio Castro, former Executive of Credit Suisse.

The brokerage firm founded by Benchimol also holds stakes in the assets Giant Steps, Jive, Capitania, Augme and Blue Macaw.