Zenfone 8 Flip vs Zenfone 7: What Changes Between Flip Camera Phones | Cell phone

The Zenfone 8 Flip arrived in Brazil at the beginning of this month to occupy the space of the Zenfone 7, model launched in December 2020. The technical sheet of the Asus cell phone with rotating camera has changed little compared to the previous version, bringing as main novelty the processor Snapdragon 888, from Qualcomm. Check out the comparison between the two generations of smartphones below.

With the arrival of the new model, the Zenfone 7 already appears with discounts. The device was launched for R$5,994, but can already be found for R$4,299, a discount of almost R$1,700. The Zenfone 8 Flip, on the other hand, has the same launch price: R$ 5,499.

The screen of the two smartphones is similar in several aspects, such as size, panel type and refresh rate. That is, in both cases it is possible to find 6.67 inches, AMOLED display and 90 Hz in the image transition. This means that both reserve a screen with greater variety of colors and more efficient battery consumption when compared to LCD technology.

Other aspects in common are the protection provided by Gorilla Glass 6 against scratches and the resolution in Full HD+, which displays images of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Due to equivalence, the screen specifications may not be significant to differentiate the two models.

The front design follows the pattern of similarity and gives few edges to cell phones, as well as the scrollable camera structure for the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 8 Flip. The back, however, changes the shape of the logo and brings different colors to the finish. The penultimate release has black and white options, while the newest model only has black.

The cameras are the highlight of the two smartphones, as the lenses on the back set can also be used to record selfies. Asus brings in the Flip line a swivel system to allow the module to move to the front, but also to be accommodated in the rear when not in use or when you need to photograph the landscape.

As in the previous item, the camera segment registers brief changes in the arrangement. The main and ultra wide sensors, responsible for captures from a wider angle, follow with the same resolutions, with 64 and 12 MP, respectively.

The third camera, with 8 MP, is now a telephoto lens on the Zenfone 8 Flip, which now has this option for shooting from a distance. In the previous model, the third lens was used for macro photos, a format used to capture images with rich details, which is also available in the 2021 generation of the device, which just doesn’t use a sensor exclusively for this purpose.

Among the features available for the Zenfone 7 and 8 Flip are 8K video recording and Quad Bayer technology, which groups pixels to increase the quality of photos in low light places. Another tool mentioned is the automatic motion tracking tool that detects an object to keep it in the center of the frame.

Performance and Storage

The performance of cell phones differs due to the generation of processors. In detail, it is possible to say that the Zenfone 7 uses the Snapdragon 865 chip, launched in 2019 by Qualcomm, while the Zenfone 8 Flip brings the Snapdragon 888, from 2020, the most modern and efficient version of the device. Despite the slight differences between one version and another, the two chipsets have eight cores and operate at speeds of up to 2.84 GHz.

Storage is the same on Zenfone 7 and 8 Flip, as both provide 128 GB. If you need more space, the phones support microSD cards up to 2TB. RAM memory, in turn, guarantees 8 GB for Asus cell phones.

The 5,000 mAh battery comes with the Zenfone 8 Flip and the Zenfone 7. This capability can give devices up to two days away from power outlets – when using moderately – or 24 hours of uninterrupted video playback. Charging stands out for differences, since the latest model is compatible with Quick Charge 4.0, while the recharge of the predecessor supports 30 W. Both come with a charger in the box.

The system that comes with the Zenfone 7 factory settings is Android 10, but the phone can match the Zenfone 8 Flip with the Android 11 update. That way both can offer bubble notifications, privacy improvements data and native screen recording.

Despite bringing similar features, the same specification can vary in terms of updates. This is the case with Bluetooth, which is present in Zenfone 7 in version 5.1 and updates to 5.2 – slightly faster version – in Zenfone 8 Flip. In the Wi-Fi network, ditto, with 5 GHz in the first model and 6 GHz in the successor.

The fingerprint is recognized by a sensor that is located on the side of the Zenfone 7 while it appears under the display on the Zenfone 8 Flip. In common, there are facial recognition and NFC, connectivity that allows close payment without the need for a card nearby.

The Zenfone 7 landed in Brazil in December 2020 for figures that started at R$5,994, but currently the phone can already be found for R$4,299 on Amazon. The Zenfone 8 Flip, in turn, arrived in the country this November for a suggested price of R$ 5,499. A few days after the launch, the phone has not registered a drop in its initial value.

Zenfone 7 vs. Zenfone 8 Flip Specifications Zenfone 7 Zenfone 8 Flip Launch december 2020 November 2021 launch price BRL 5,994 BRL 5,499 Current price BRL 4,299 BRL 5,499 Screen 6.67 inches 6.67 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Processor Snapdragon 865 snapdragon 888 RAM memory 8 GB 8 GB Storage 128GB 128GB Memory card yes, microSD up to 2TB yes, microSD up to 2TB main camera triple, 64, 8 and 12 MP triple, 64, 8 and 12 MP Operational system Android 10 Android 11 Drums 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 165 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm; 230 g 165 x 77.2 x 9.6 mm; 230 g Colors black and white black

