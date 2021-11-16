Zezé Di Camargo embarks on a ship and Luciano has turmoil in Santos

São Paulo – The embarkation for the commemorative cruise of 30 years of Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano’s career, this Sunday (11/14), at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, ended up in turmoil. Dozens of people reported to G1 that the confusion occurred because their cabin reservations were canceled hours before the scheduled time to enter the MSC Preziosa ship, where the country event takes place.

Part of the customers stated that they received an email about the cancellation of the cruise to Búzios on Saturday night (13/11). However, some were only informed on Sunday morning about the impossibility of boarding, when they arrived at the Giusfredo Santini Concais Maritime Passenger Terminal.

“In the morning I was attended by a girl in the line and she couldn’t find my cabin. Then he took me to the window, which he couldn’t find either and told me to wait”, reported Marcio Caffer to the G1. The resident of Pompéia, in the interior of São Paulo, said that he had not received any notice about the cancellation.

The embarkation for the cruise by Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, on Sunday (11/14), at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, was tumultuous. The embarkation for the cruise by Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, on Sunday (11/14), at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, was tumultuousreproduction The cruise on the MSC Preziosa ship celebrates the 30-year career of the duo Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano The cruise on the MSC Preziosa ship celebrates the 30-year career of the duo Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano Dozens of people reported that their cabins for the Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano cruise were canceled at the last minute Dozens of people reported that their cabins for the Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano cruise were canceled at the last minuteDisclosure Part of the customers stated that they received an email about the cancellation of the cruise to Búzios on Saturday night (13/11) Part of the customers stated that they received an email about the cancellation of the cruise to Búzios on Saturday night (13/11)Globe/Disclosure Some passengers were only informed on Sunday morning about the impossibility of boarding when they arrived at the Maritime Passenger Terminal Giusfredo Santini Concais Some passengers were only informed on Sunday morning about the impossibility of boarding when they arrived at the Maritime Passenger Terminal Giusfredo Santini ConcaisDisclosure 0

The businessman arrived at the port around 9:30 am and left at 9:30 pm, without being able to board. “I didn’t receive any emails until yesterday that my trip had been cancelled, they gave various types of excuses, that since October, Anvisa has limited the operation of the ship, but I was not notified of this”, said Caffer.

From the interior of Minas Gerais, rural producer Maria Antoniera Guazzelli and her husband arrived in Santos on Sunday morning and managed to get their luggage checked. But after this stage they were informed that their cabin was canceled and they were unable to board.

Maria reported that she saw other passengers unable to board the ship for various reasons. “There were people who arrived here and didn’t have a vaccine certificate, others went to test for Covid-19 and it came back positive. They didn’t reallocate these vacancies from the missing ones to us”, said the rural producer to G1.

Justifications PromoAção, the producer responsible for the sale of packages, informed that the cancellation occurred due to the determination of occupation of only 75% of the vessel. The company claimed that, after ANVISA’s determination to reduce the capacity of the ships, it sought alternatives to impact the least possible number of passengers. According to the company, after exhausting all the possibilities for readjustment, on Saturday, the day before boarding, around 250 passengers were told by phone or email that they could not board due to sanitary restrictions. According to the company responsible for the event, customers who got in touch were informed that they could go to the Port of Santos to wait for eventual withdrawals. MSC Cruises said in a note that the music event production company chartered the ship and, therefore, is responsible for the commercialization of cabins, disclosure, management of reservations, as well as providing information and guidance to customers on shipping requirements. . Zeze Di Camargo and Luciano

The cruise É o Amor – 30 Anos, which celebrates the three decades of Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano’s career, takes place from November 14th to 17th. According to a statement from the sertaneja duo, the event had to waive 25% of its capacity by “recent determination by Anvisa”.

Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano’s communications team said that the first criterion for reducing the attendance was the requirement that the passenger had to have taken two doses of the vaccine, with the second dose having been taken at least 14 days before boarding. Another requirement was the submission of a negative result of a PCR or Antigen test performed within 24 hours prior.

“Anvisa’s decree on such restriction was only published on October 29, and since then PromoAção, the specialized company responsible for the event, has been trying to negotiate ways to keep the capacity already sold out, in vain”, the note said.

The statement stated that the team has been proposing the return of the money paid for the trip or the exchange of the ticket for credit for the next cruise, in 2022. whatever is necessary.”