00Nation triumphs over 4glory, ends losing streak and stays alive in Pinnacle Fall Series #3 | DRAFT5

THE 00Nation finally put an end to the uncomfortable sequence of defeats that had been experiencing in recent weeks, beating Serbia 4glory this Wednesday morning (17) and staying alive in the third edition of Pinnacle Fall Series.
Starting from the counter-terrorist side of the rival choice map, Hell, the Brazilian squad managed to score in a row only in the first two rounds, later being dominated by the rival and losing half by 9 to 6.
However, when the sides reversed, the team led by Vito “kNg” Giuseppe woke up for the game and, with the right to six consecutive points, emerged towards victory, which would only be enshrined in the last round of regular time: 16 to 14.
16from_hell14
16de_dust212
0de_mirage0
already in Dust2, the first half was marked by different moments of the teams, who ended up trading cards in favor of a solitary vantage point for the Brazilians at the end of the half terrorist: 8 to 7.
The turning of sides, however, proved to be the watershed that the 00Nation needed to take off once more, mastering the 4glory in the decisive moments and paving the way to triumph 16 to 12.
Breathing now relieved in the competition with a balance of 1V-2D, the 00Nation back to the field this Thursday (18) in another life-or-death clash. You can get more information about the dispute by going to our tab of Championships.