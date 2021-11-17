10 tech news to get you started for the day (11/17)

Good Morning! We’ve separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology so you can know everything that happened last Tuesday (16). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. The Game Awards 2021: See the full list of nominated games. Production at The Game Awards has revealed who will compete in December for the Best Game of 2021 award; check out!

2. Russia explodes satellite and puts Space Station at risk. Russian ground missile blew up a satellite and generated more than 1,500 fragments, forcing astronauts to protect themselves in space.

3. 20 Years of Harry Potter: Cast Meets on HBO Max Special. In addition to the main trio, other cast members are expected to appear, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, and Gary Oldman; see the teaser!

4. Minister of Communications tries to bring Starlink to Amazon. Fábio Faria is in the US to meet Elon Musk and close a partnership with SpaceX for a satellite connection.

5. Lenovo launches Tab P11 Plus in Brazil, tablet with up to 15 hours of battery life. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus has just been launched in Brazil and marks the company’s return to the national tablet market.

6. Heath Freeman, of NCIS and Bones, dies at age 41. The cause of death has yet to be released.

7. Microsoft backs off with “death screen” color in Windows 11. The traditional message was identified in Windows 11 Preview version 22000.346 for users in Beta and Release Preview channel.

8. Covid-19: Health announces booster dose of vaccine for all adults. With the release, more than 12 million people are now able to take the booster dose this November.

9. 1 year of Pix: mistakes, successes and how technology changed the market. TecMundo carried out a balance with clients, entrepreneurs and the Central Bank on the 1st year of the launch of Pix.

10. How do I know if I have burnout syndrome? Cases of burnout, or professional burnout, have increased significantly in recent years and, especially, in the pandemic.