16 year old reports being raped by 400 men in India – International

Students carry torches while shouting slogans against sexual violence in the country, in Calcut, last October 7: an Indian woman raped every 18 minutes (photo: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP)

A new case of group rape has shocked India and has exposed an epidemic of sexual violence—every 18 minutes, a woman is abused in the country. A 16-year-old girl from Beed District in the Midwestern state of Maharashtra claims to have been raped by 400 men for six months. As of this writing, seven suspects have been arrested, including the victim’s father and husband.

Among the attackers are two police officers who raped her while she was giving testimony. The young woman faces a two-month gestation period, the result of sexual violence. According to the Indian press, the victim will undergo an abortion.

The young woman’s life story is full of tragedies. After losing her mother in 2019, the girl was forced by her father to marry at age 13 to a man aged 33. Her husband was her second abuser, after her own father. After fleeing, she had to beg in the streets, where she was raped on several occasions. According to her, the police were silent every time they looked for the police station.

The teenager filed the complaint for the second time last Friday. According to Abhay Vitthalrao Vanave, chairman of the Child Welfare Committee of India (CWC), she was begging at a bus stop when forced by three men to work with sex.

Vanave explained that while it was difficult to corroborate the number of rapists, the girl was able to identify 25 men. Founder of the NGO Pari (People Against Rape in India), Yogita Bhayana used Twitter to vent and demand justice. “400 men raped a married girl in Beed for six months! When the victim tried to file a complaint, she was also reportedly sexually abused by the police!” she wrote. “No indignation? No protest? (…) How about the media? Why are you speechless?”

In an interview with CNN, Bhayana referred to this as “the most tragic case of rape in the history of India”. “This girl was tortured every day. We want strict action against all the guilty.”

India’s National Crime Registry Office points out that more than 28,000 rapes were reported in 2020. However, experts believe an even greater number, as many of the victims remain silent, gripped by fear and shame. The phenomenon began to gain visibility in 2012, when a student known as Nirbhaya, 23, was raped by four men on a bus in New Delhi. The rapists pierced his abdomen with an iron bar. Hospitalized, the woman died days later. The criminals were sentenced to death and hanged in prison on March 20 of last year.