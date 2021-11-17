1st day of lockdown for non-immunized is marked by vaccine race

posted on 11/16/2021 06:00



Police officer grants driver’s health passport in Graz – (credit: AFP)

On the first day of confinement for unvaccinated people or people who have not recently contracted covid-19, there was a strong demand for vaccination posts in Vienna and other Austrian cities. With the measure, unprecedented in the European Union, authorities are trying to curb the record number of new cases of the disease. And they don’t even rule out moving ahead with restrictions, even limiting the circulation of vaccinated people at night, an idea that faces strong resistance.

Approximately 65% ​​of the population received the two doses of vaccine in Austria, a percentage lower than the European average, which is 67%, and far from the level reached by countries like Spain (79%) and France (75%). In announcing the containment plan, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg called the index “shamefully low”.

With the adoption of the lockdown, concretely, around 2 million people will not be able to leave their homes, except to shop, play sports or receive medical care. The measure applies to everyone aged 12 and over.

Yesterday, Vienna began vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 years, despite the European regulator has not yet given its approval for the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech immunizer in people in this age group. The demand was great. “That reassures us,” said Gerald Schwarzl, 41, with his two children, one of them, 5-year-old Theo. “We believe they will be protected just as they were with the other vaccines.” At present, 200 minors can be vaccinated a day.

To ensure the confinement is effective, authorities are carrying out unannounced checks — “on an unprecedented scale,” according to the government — in public areas. Anyone who takes a risk and is caught in the street without having had the vaccine is subject to paying a fine of 500 euros (around R$3.1 thousand). Those who refuse to pass the controls will pay 1,450 euros (BRL 8.99 thousand).

The government will assess the results of the restrictions within 10 days. A parliamentary committee authorized the measure on Sunday night, thanks to the support of the Conservative party and the Greens, members of the ruling coalition. The opposition was against.

Unvaccinated people were already prohibited from entering places such as restaurants, hotels and beauty salons. The resistance of part of the population to confinement is strong. Also on Sunday, hundreds of protesters against the measure gathered outside the seat of government, displaying posters with phrases in repudiation of mandatory vaccination.

In Vienna, even those vaccinated began to observe rules. Since yesterday, to attend cultural or sporting events with more than 25 people or go out to dinner, a PCR test is required, in addition to a certificate of vaccination or disease recovery.

Europe

In addition to Austria, which registered a record 13,000 new covid-19 cases on Saturday, the Netherlands and Germany reinstated restrictions last weekend. Europe is affected by a new wave of the pandemic, which has been worsening in recent days.

Last week, the 10 countries that registered the greatest accelerations in the spread of the new coronavirus — among those with at least 1,000 daily infections — were Europeans. Germany led the list, with 31,700 diagnoses per day, followed by Poland (14,600), Holland (10,900) and Austria (9,600).