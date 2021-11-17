1st installment of the 13th salary will be paid by the 30th; see who is entitled – Prism

The first installment of the 13th salary, or Christmas bonus, must be paid to workers by November 30th. This installment will only be paid to those who have already received half during the holidays.

The second installment, on which the INSS and IR discounts apply, must be paid by December 20, including for workers who have already received the first installment paid with vacations. Find out who is entitled to this benefit and how to calculate how much you will receive.

1) Who is entitled?

• Workers with a formal contract;

• Rural workers;

• Domestic servants;

• Public workers; and

• Retirees and pensioners.

2) Who is not entitled to the 13th salary?

Workers who do not have a formal contract, such as self-employed persons or entrepreneurs.

3) How is it calculated?

Each month worked (or more than 15 days in a month) is entitled to 1/12 of the salary. Compensation includes all amounts received by the employee, such as overtime and night hours, not just salary.

Whoever joined the company in March, for example, receives 10/12 of the amount. If you enter on December 14th, you get 1/12. But if you work less than 15 days only in December you don’t receive anything.

The amount is calculated by dividing the remuneration by 12 and multiplying this result by the number of months worked.

Example: remuneration of R$1,500 divided by 12 = R$125.

If you worked the whole year, you receive R$1,500 (12 x R$125).

If you worked for ten months, you earn R$1,250 (10 x R$125).

If you worked for a month (or more than 15 days in a month), you receive R$125 (1 x R$125).

4) Will those who had a reduction in working hours and wages because of the pandemic also have a reduction in the 13th grade?

No. One technical note of the Special Department of Labor and Welfare provided that the worker who has had a reduction in working hours and salary because of the new coronavirus pandemic must receive the 13th salary based on the full salary.

This rule must be observed, especially, in cases where workers are working reduced hours in December.

5) And who had the contract suspended?

In this case, there is a divergence between what the technical note recommends, which says that workers who had a suspended contract will not have these months of suspension counted as length of service for calculating the 13th salary and vacation, and what the Public Ministry of Labor says , which understands that, since there is no legal provision on the impacts on the 13th salary, there must be an interpretation more favorable to the worker in the sense that all acquired rights are maintained.

Attorney Flávia Alessandra Gonçalves Barozzi, member of the Labor Law Commission at OAB/Santo André and partner at Gonçalves Barozzi Advocacia, explains that the understanding must be favorable to the worker and the company must pay the Christmas bonus in full, using the same analogy that is made when an employee takes maternity leave.

“When the employee takes maternity leave, she receives eight months of salary paid by the company and four months of maternity salary paid by the INSS. When an employee has his contract suspended because of MP 1,045, the government pays him a portion this salary in the form of BEM (Benefit) If the government does not pay this difference in the 13th salary for the employee, it is up to the company to pay.

6) How is the 13th salary calculated for those who do not have a fixed salary, who receive tips, commissions, night hours and overtime?

The 13th salary is not calculated on the salary, but on the remuneration, and all of this constitutes remuneration.

In this case, the 13th is calculated by the average of the remuneration of the last 12 months.

7) If the employee is dismissed for just cause, is he entitled to the 13th salary?

No. If the employee is dismissed for just cause, he or she is only entitled to the salary balance and overdue vacation.

Employees who are dismissed without just cause or who resign will be entitled to receive the 13th proportional.

8) Are temporary workers entitled?

Those who are hired under an experience contract or temporary work are entitled, but only if they work for more than 15 days.

9) Do women who are on maternity leave receive?

Yes. And the time you are on maternity leave will be counted as the month worked for receiving the next 13th and vacation.

10) Who works as a day laborer is entitled?

No, as day laborers are self-employed workers. But domestic workers do, as they are workers with a formal contract.

11) Is an intern entitled?

No, because the internship law does not give this professional the same rights as workers hired under the CLT regime.

12) Can a retired person who works receive two 13th grades?

Yes, you receive one from the INSS and one from the employer.

13) What if the employer does not pay the 13th salary on time, or pay late?



The worker can file a complaint to the trade union of the category, to the Ministry of Labor or, if all employees of the company have not received it, he can file a collective complaint to the Public Ministry of Labor (the Public Ministry of Labor does not receive individual complaints, only collective) .

To receive the money, the worker will need to file a lawsuit.

Still have any questions? Submit your questions to the column “What do I do, Sophia?” by email [email protected].