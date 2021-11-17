20 codes you need to know

It’s hard to think about the classic games in the GTA franchise without remembering the codes that completely changed the game’s rules. Whether in Vice City or San Andreas, there is no lack of ways to transform the reality experienced by the protagonists into something even more absurd and fun.

Below, the The Enemy gathered 20 codes from GTA: Vice City that you need to know. All are available in the version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. So even if Rockstar has removed some iconic tricks like flying cars, it’s still possible to have fun with others.

PlayStation Consoles

Big heads: ↑, ↑, ↓, ↓, ←, →, ←, →, O, X

Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←

Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓

Increase wanted level: R1, R1, O, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →

Decrease wanted level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

To die: →, L2, ↓, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, L2, L1

Put on: O, O, L1, Square, L1, Square x3, L1, Triangle, O, Triangle

Ricardo’s Skin: L1, L2, R1, R2, ↓, L1, R2, L2

Hilary’s Skin: R1, O, R2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R2

Random outfit: →, →, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ←, ↑, ↓, →

Hostile pedestrians: ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Armed pedestrians: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, ↑, ↓

All traffic lights green: →, R1, ↑, L2, L2, ←, R1, L1, R1, R1

Pink cars: O, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, →, X

Black cars: O, L2, ↑, R1, ←, X, R1, L1, ←, O

War tank: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

Limousine: R2, ↑, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, O, →

Maximum health: R1, R2, L1, O, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Maximum armor: R1, R2, L1, X, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Xbox consoles

Big heads: ↑, ↑, ↓, ↓, ←, →, ←, →, B, A

Weapons #1: RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Weapons #2: RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←

Weapons #3: RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓

Increase wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →

Decrease wanted level: RB, RB, B, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

To die: →, LT, ↓, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, LT, LB

Put on: B, B, LB, X, LB, X x3, LB, Y, B, Y

Ricardo’s Skin: LB, LT, RB, RT, ↓, LB, RT, LT

Hilary’s Skin: RB, B, RT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RT

Random outfit: →, →, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ←, ↑, ↓, →

Hostile pedestrians: ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, A, RT, RB, LT, LT

Armed pedestrians: RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓

All traffic lights green: →, RB, ↑, LT, LT, ←, RB, LB, RB, RB

Pink cars: B, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, →, A

Black cars: B, LT, ↑, RB, ←, A, RB, LB, ←, B

War tank: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Limousine: RT, ↑, LT, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, →

Maximum health: RB, RT, LB, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Maximum armor: RB, RT, LB, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑