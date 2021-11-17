20 Years of Harry Potter: Cast Meets at HBO Max Special

HBO Max announced this Tuesday (16) the special Harry Potter 20 Years Old: Back to Hogwarts, which should bring together the main trio for a tribute to the successful franchise. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Harry, Hermione and Ron, respectively, are expected to meet Chris Columbus, director of the first two films in the saga. Check out the teaser:

The special is expected to mark the 20th anniversary of the first movie’s release in theaters. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives have been touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who put their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise, to the passionate fans who, 20 years later, continue to keep the spirit of the Wizarding World,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros.’s global children, young adults and classics division, in a statement.

Other actors and actresses from the cast are also expected to appear on the special, including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart and more.

Harry Potter 20 Years Old: Back to Hogwarts will arrive at HBO Max on January 1, 2022.