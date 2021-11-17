2021 Game Awards: ‘Deathloop’ and ‘Ratchet & Clank’ lead nominations; see list | Games

The Game Awards 2021 announced its full list of nominees this Tuesday (16). The list is led by “Deathloop,” with nine nominations, and “Ratchet & Clank: Rift apart,” with six.

The awards take place on December 9th.

Both games are in the main Game of the Year category and compete with “It Takes Two”, “Metroid Dread”, “Psychonauts 2” and “Resident Evil Village”.

In 2020, the big winner was “The Last of Us Part 2”, taking 7 of the 10 prizes to which it was competing.

See the full list below:

‘Deathloop’

‘It Takes Two’

‘Metroid Dread’

‘Psychonauts 2’

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

‘Resident Evil Village’

‘Deathloop’

‘It Takes Two’

‘Return’

‘Psychonauts 2’

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

‘Deathloop’

‘It Takes Two’

‘Life is Strange: True Colors’

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’

‘Psychonauts 2’

‘Deathloop’

‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

‘Psychonauts 2’

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

‘The Artful Escape’

‘Cyberpunk 2077’

‘Deathloop’

‘Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139’

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’

‘The Artful Escape’

‘Deathloop’

‘Forza Horizon 5’

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

‘Resident Evil Village’

‘Return’

Erika Mori, ‘Life is Strange’

Giancarlo Esposito, ‘Far Cry 6’

Jason E. Kelley, ‘Deathloop’

Maggie Robertson, ‘Resident Evil Village’

Ozioama Akagha, ‘Deathloop’

‘Before Your Eyes’

‘Boyfriend Dungeon’

‘Chicory: A Colorful Tale’

‘Life is Strange: True Colors’

‘No Longer Home’

Best game yet to be updated

‘Apex Legends’

‘Call of Duty: War Zone’

‘Final Fantasy XIV Online’

‘Fortnite’

‘Genshin Impact’

’12 Minutes’

‘Death’s Door’

‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

‘Inscription’

‘Loop Hero’

Best independent debut game

‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

‘Sable’

‘The Artful Escape’

‘The Forgotten City’

‘Valheim’

Best game for mobile devices

‘Fantasian’

‘Genshin Impact’

‘League of Legends: Wild rift’

‘MARVEL Future Revolution’

‘Pokemon Unite’

Better community support

‘Apex Legends: Escape’

‘Destiny 2: Beyond Light’

‘Final Fantasy XIV Online’

‘Fortnite’

‘No Man’s Sky’

Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Game

‘Hitman III’

‘I Expect You to Die 2’

‘Lone Echo II’

‘Resident Evil 4’

‘Sniper Elite VR’

Best innovation in accessibility

‘Far Cry 6’

‘Forza Horizon 5’

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

‘The Vale: Shadow of the Crown’

‘Back 4 Blood’

‘Chivalry II’

‘Deathloop’

‘Far Cry 6’

‘Return’

Best action/adventure game

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’

‘Metroid Dread’

‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

‘Resident Evil Village’

‘Psychonauts 2’

‘Cyberpunk 2077’

‘Monster Hunter Rise’

‘Scarlet Nexus’

‘Shin Megami Tensei V’

‘Tales of Arise’

‘Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles’

‘Guilty Gear -Strive-‘

‘Melty Blood: Type Lumina’

‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’

‘Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown’

best family game

‘It Takes Two’

‘Mario Party Superstars’

‘New Pokémon Snap’

‘Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury’

‘WarioWare: Get It Together!’

best sport/running game

‘F1 2021’

‘Fifa 22’

‘Hot Wheels Unleashed’

‘Forza Horizon 5’

‘Riders Republic’

Best simulation/strategy game

‘Age of Empires IV’

‘Evil Genius 2: World Domination’

‘Humankind’

‘Inscryption’

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’

‘Back 4 Blood’

‘It Takes Two’

‘Knockout City’

‘Monster Hunter Rise’

‘New World’

‘Valheim’

Content Creator of the Year

dream

Fuslie

gauls

Ibai

TheGrefg

Chris “Sim” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostylyev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best eSports coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

The International 2021

2021 League of Legends World Championship

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

‘Call of Duty’

‘CS:GO’

‘DOTA2’

‘League of Legends’

‘Valorant’

Atlanta FaZe – ‘Call of Duty’

DWG KIA – ‘League of Legends’

NAVI – ‘CS:GO’

Team Spirit – ‘DOTA2’

Sentinels – ‘Valorant’