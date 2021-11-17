3D-printed artificial meat hits elite restaurant dishes in Europe

REHOVOT, ISRAEL — 3D-printed vegetable-based steaks hit top-rated restaurant dishes across Europe in 2021.
The vegetable-based “meat” produced by the Israeli start-up Redefine Meat has fallen into the hearts of many in European haute cuisine at a time of growing demand for non-animal protein sources.
More than thirty restaurants in London, Berlin and Amsterdam began offering print products from the start-up, produced with plant-based “ink” that recreates the look and texture of steak.
Currently, most companies in the field focus on producing hamburgers, which are easier to replicate in 3D.
Demand for alternative proteins has grown in recent years as consumers become more aware of the health and environmental impacts of meat consumption.
With an eye on increasing demand, start-ups and large food companies such as Nestlé and JBS are expanding the market.
Although the artificial meat market is still relatively small, Redefine Meat wants its customers to have the same experience as if they were eating prime beef.
In addition to steaks, the start-up also sells sausages and ground beef.
Currently, the company produces less than 10 tonnes of artificial meat a month, but plans to “drastically increase” capacity by 2022, with the opening, in January, of a factory in Amsterdam, according to the start-up’s executive director, Eshchar Ben-Shitrit.
Redefine Meat closed three contracts with European food distributors, with an eye on selling the products in thousands of European restaurants over the next two years, before the products reach the shelves of retailers.
— The expansion is not limited by our ability to sell or interact with restaurants, the demand is very high. It is mainly a limitation of production capacity – says Ben-Shitrit.