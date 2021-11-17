3D-printed artificial meat hits elite restaurant dishes in Europe

REHOVOT, ISRAEL — 3D-printed vegetable-based steaks hit top-rated restaurant dishes across Europe in 2021.

The vegetable-based “meat” produced by the Israeli start-up Redefine Meat has fallen into the hearts of many in European haute cuisine at a time of growing demand for non-animal protein sources.

More than thirty restaurants in London, Berlin and Amsterdam began offering print products from the start-up, produced with plant-based “ink” that recreates the look and texture of steak.

Currently, most companies in the field focus on producing hamburgers, which are easier to replicate in 3D.





A dish of salmon grown in a Wildtype laboratory in San Francisco. Sophisticated plant-based alternatives that mimic seafood are popping up in restaurants and grocery stores around the world. Photo: Kelsey McClellan/The New York Times Chef Tsang Chiu King of Ming Court, a Hong Kong restaurant, is preparing a subtle but significant change to his menu: He’s replacing fish in some dishes with a plant-based alternative. Photo: Tory Ho / The New York Times Chef Tsang Chiu King prepares the classic omni filet fried with pistachios in kung po sauce Photo: Tory Ho / The New York Times Lumpia Shanghai made it with OmniPork, a vegetable food that looks like spam, from Chef Reina, a restaurant in Brisbane, Calif., specializing in Filipino vegan dishes. Photo: Kelsey McClellan / The New York Times Reina Montenegro in the kitchen of her restaurant, Chef Reina, in Brisbane, California. The restaurant specializes in Filipino vegan dishes. Photo: Kelsey McClellan/The New York Times A photo provided by Jorge Vidal Orga shows vegetable-based Kuleana tuna, similar to sushi, which is sold in Los Angeles markets. Photo: JORGE VIDAL ORGA / Jorge Vidal Orga / The New York Times Vegan dishes from Chef Reina, restaurant in Brisbane, California. Restaurants and grocery stores are catering to consumers who are eating meat. Photo: Kelsey McClellan/The New York Times Spamsilog made with OmniPork, a vegetable food that looks like Spam, a canned meat product made primarily from ham, launched by Chef Reina, a restaurant in Brisbane, California. Photo: Kelsey McClellan/The New York Times

Demand for alternative proteins has grown in recent years as consumers become more aware of the health and environmental impacts of meat consumption.

With an eye on increasing demand, start-ups and large food companies such as Nestlé and JBS are expanding the market.

Although the artificial meat market is still relatively small, Redefine Meat wants its customers to have the same experience as if they were eating prime beef.

In addition to steaks, the start-up also sells sausages and ground beef.

Currently, the company produces less than 10 tonnes of artificial meat a month, but plans to “drastically increase” capacity by 2022, with the opening, in January, of a factory in Amsterdam, according to the start-up’s executive director, Eshchar Ben-Shitrit.

Redefine Meat closed three contracts with European food distributors, with an eye on selling the products in thousands of European restaurants over the next two years, before the products reach the shelves of retailers.

— The expansion is not limited by our ability to sell or interact with restaurants, the demand is very high. It is mainly a limitation of production capacity – says Ben-Shitrit.