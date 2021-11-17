4 things that caught our attention in the Elden Ring beta

It is almost impossible to take the first steps in Elden Ring without comparing it directly to the games that led From Software to stardom. The game carries much of the DNA forged by the Japanese producer in its most successful titles: the series souls (both Demon’s and Dark), BloodBorne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Genuine news takes a while to show up – only after you’ve exited the starting area, taken an elevator, and stumbled across the lush Limgrave. Elden Ring is, after all, an “open world” game, and contrasts the vast areas for exploration with a more linear organization, as seen in the Souls series titles.

This mix between classic elements and new ideas was present at various times in the beta test to which START had access. Check out the points that most caught our attention.

Image: Disclosure/From Software

Dark Souls 4?

Those who are more used to the Souls games may wonder if, by chance, they are playing a hypothetical “Dark Souls 4”. The most palpable familiarity in this regard is the controls: apart from a dedicated jump button, all the franchise’s traditional commands are present. For example, the attack and defense buttons on the shoulders of the controls and the classic scroll button.

On the other hand, there is a bunch of very interesting new ideas that, at least during the test, proved to be quite right.

For example, weapons can now be customized beyond their most basic attributes. With so-called “Ashes of War”, you can add specific powers and moves. It’s a nice variation on gameplay that, if used intelligently, should become critical to survival in the most tense moments.

As much as there is a tutorial in the game, this and other systems are explained little by little, helping to prolong the feeling of discovery.

Image: Disclosure/FromSoftware

Where do I go?

In theory at least, it’s possible to get the Elden Ring by going anywhere on the map. Of course, some areas offer a higher challenge. But success or failure depends more on character power and player skill than on possible obstructions forced by the game.

This makes room for the player’s curiosity to be rewarded. While walking through the starting area, I came across a cave I hadn’t seen before. I went in, explored a lot, faced some wolves and ended up finding a big boss. It wasn’t complicated at all (although in From Software’s games this is not synonymous with “easy”) and at the end of the fight, I received a lot of interesting items in return.

The tendency is for Elden Ring to propose many such experiments. It is possible to summon a spectral horse called Torrent, which makes crossing the map simpler and faster.

But those who like to stick to a narrative thread will also do well. At least at first, the plot seems to be much more palpable than that of the Souls series games. Perhaps it is the influence of George RR Martin, creator of Game of Thrones, who helped to elaborate the story.

Image: Disclosure/FromSoftware

more accessible

From Software’s games are often reputed to be very difficult, and thereby alienate players who aren’t willing to face the typical frustration caused by multiple successive deaths.

It wasn’t this time that the developer implemented a difficulty selector. But, comparatively, Elden Ring proved to be more accessible than his other titles. In Limgrave. there are many Lost Graces (which work like the traditional bonfires in the Souls series). You’ll rarely have to walk long distances while carrying large amounts of runes – items used to level up, for example. In other words, if you die, you will lose far fewer advances, which reduces your frustration considerably.

Image: Reproduction

Also, each time you activate a Lost Grace, it points in the direction of where the next one is. This allows you to progress little by little, in a more planned way. They also allow instant travel, which makes it easy to move around on the map.

Another “teaspoon” for beginners is the starting classes available. There are fewer options, and overall, they tend to be more balanced against each other than those in Bloodborne or the Souls series.

Finally, there is a new life recovery system. Whenever you defeat a group of enemies, your healing items will be restored depending on how many enemies you faced. Therefore, you no longer run the risk of going through an uphill battle, leaving you with almost no energy and ending up dying of foolishness because you had no way to cure yourself.

If, even with these new features, players get suffocated, there is always the possibility to summon friends and play cooperatively.

Image: Press Release/Bandai Namco

smooth wheel

Elden Ring is scheduled for February 25th, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Our test was on a PS5 and overall it ran without any problems. Having a fluid experience is essential in games with challenging combat, and at this point Elden Ring has done well.

This quality is even more admirable if you consider how visually sophisticated the game is. Limgrave has a good variety of environments and all that were explored during the test revealed a neat art direction. Light effects, vegetation and, of course, animals and enemies bring the game world to life.

There is absolutely no reason why this performance should not be repeated on PC or new Xbox Ones. But of course the PS4 and One variants should suffer a little more.

