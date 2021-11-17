4,000 fans attend open training to support Ceará before the Classic-Rey

On the eve of the King Classic against Fortaleza, which takes place on Wednesday, 17, at 8 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the 33rd round of Serie A, Alvinegra fans filled the stands of Carlos de Alencar Pinto to support Grandpa in training open held this Tuesday, 16. According to estimates by the club, around 4,000 people attended.

In addition to chants, banners and drums, the Alvinegros also took green flags to lighten the nightfall in Porangabuçu, creating an atmosphere of encouragement for the players on the field, who performed the traditional “rachão”, since the tactical and technical training commanding by coach Tiago Nunes occurred privately moments before.

At the end of the collective, the athletes distributed gifts, autographed shirts and took pictures with the fans on the fences. Tiago Nunes insisted on bringing the whole group together to welcome the presence of the supporters in the stands of Alvinegro headquarters.

Among the players, one of the most celebrated was midfielder Vina. Scorer of one of the goals in the 2-1 victory against Sport-PE, in the last round of the Brasileirão, the 29 shirt — Grandpa’s highlight in 2020, with 23 goals and 19 assists — is the vice-scorer of the black team -white in the Brazilian Championship, with four goals, and has been decisive in recent clashes for the event.

Erick, despite participating in the get-together and wearing the training uniform, did not participate in the activities and should be missing for the derby. The attacker is recovering from a muscular swelling in his right thigh. On the other hand, Fernando Sobral, expelled against Athletico-PR, becomes available again after being suspended and returns to the team.

For many of Vovô’s cast, it will be the first King Classic with the presence of the public in the stands of Castelão. Among them, defender Messias, absolute titleholder. The defender did not hide his expectations for the clash.

“Look, for sure tomorrow has everything to be a great game, with the fans present, it’s a feeling that I’m sure will be unique in my career and in my life. Playing theoretically common games, with fans, is already a difference and a very big adrenaline. A classic with the magnitude of the King-Class will be a thing to mark a person’s life, mark me and mark all the fans present. We will do our best to come out with the victory.”

