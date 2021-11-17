5 Month Booster and New Janssen Doses: See Covid Vaccination Questions | Vaccines

The Ministry of Health announced this Tuesday (16) that will give a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to all adults over 18 years of age. The government also announced that those immunized with Janssen’s vaccine should receive two new applications.

Below, in topics, see the main points about the announcement of the ministry:

Was there a change in the Janssen vaccine package insert? Who can take the booster dose? What are the minimum intervals for the booster dose? When will states and municipalities start to apply the reinforcement? In the case of the booster, can I receive the same vaccine used in the vaccination schedule? Does the second Janssen application mean a booster dose? When can I take Janssen’s booster shots? Are there studies already on the need for a new dose of Janssen? Do we have doses of the immunizing agent available?

The booster dose is approved for everyone over 18 years of age. The recommendation applies to all immunizers used in the campaign: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Janssen.

In the case of those vaccinated with Janssen, two doses are foreseen (see next question).

2. What are the minimum intervals for the booster dose?

The booster dose for those who took Pfizer, CoronaVac and AstraZenaca will be available five months after the citizen has completed the vaccination schedule. “Above five months after the second dose, regardless of age, it is already possible to go to the immunization room”, said Marcelo Queiroga.

Those vaccinated with Janssen (which has been approved and registered as a single-dose vaccine) must have a new dose two months after the first time. And, five months after this second application, they will be able to take another booster dose as planned for all other vaccines being applied in Brazil.

3. When will states and municipalities start to apply the reinforcement?

The measure is already in effect, but the application of the vaccine will depend on the states and municipalities.

This Tuesday (16), the Ministry informed that the folder will start distributing the doses of Janssen from next Friday (19). The government also plans to release a Technical Note to managers to clarify any doubts.

4. In the case of the booster, can I receive the same vaccine used in the vaccination schedule?

Yes, but the ideal is to make a vaccine mix. According to the Ministry of Health, the idea is that vaccination is done in a heterologous way, that is, with a vaccine different from that applied in primary immunization.

Queiroga also said that the preference is for the Pfizer vaccine to be applied in the additional dose. “We use Pfizer in Brazil, but in an eventual shortage, another platform can be used.”

Again, in the case of Janssen, there are particularities: first, an extra application of the same brand is planned for, only later, in the third application, the use of a vaccine from another manufacturer, the so-called heterologous vaccination, be allowed.

2 of 2 New doses of Janssen vaccine arrived in Recife this Monday (20). — Photo: Government of Pernambuco/Disclosure New doses of Janssen vaccine arrived in Recife this Monday (20). — Photo: Government of Pernambuco/Disclosure

5. Does the second Janssen application mean a booster dose?

During the interview, Queiroga stated that, before receiving the booster dose, people need to receive a “second dose” from Janssen. The use of the “second dose” time made by the minister can be a reason for confusion: technically, the 2nd dose is part of the vaccine scheme proposed in the studies and approved by Anvisa. The vaccine schedule of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac provided for two doses.

In a statement, Anvisa reinforced that there are differences between “vaccination scheme provided for in the package insert” and “vaccination and reinforcement strategy”.

“The scheme provided for in the package insert and approved by Anvisa (quantity of doses and intervals) indicates how to use the vaccine, which, according to studies, produces the best immunization results. The vaccination and reinforcement strategy, on the other hand, is a decision of the authority of health (MS) on how a given immunization agent will be applied in the population in order to obtain the best vaccination coverage, and the strategies for monitoring adverse reactions”, informed Anvisa.

In the case of Janssen, the company did not request the inclusion of a second dose in its vaccination schedule, but is in conversation with Anvisa for clarification specifically on the booster dose. That is, for now, the status of a person vaccinated with Janssen remains as “completely immunized” even with just one dose.

“According to Janssen, the forecast is that until next week the company will deliver the studies to Anvisa on the efficacy and safety of the booster dose of its vaccine”, informed Anvisa.

6. When will I be able to take Janssen’s booster doses?

The (second) booster dose for those who took Janssen will only be released five months after the application of the first booster. At this point, the ideal is to use a vaccine DIFFERENT in the additional dose, according to the Ministry of Health.

What vaccine is this? Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

7. Are there studies already on the need for a new dose of Janssen?

Yes. In September, Johnson & Johnson said that a new dose increased the vaccine’s effectiveness against severe and moderate forms of Covid to 94%.

According to the company, the booster given two months after the first dose increased antibody levels four to six times. When given six months after the first dose, antibody levels increased twelvefold, suggesting a greater improvement in protection with the longer interval between doses.

8. Do we have doses of the immunizing agent available?

Data from the projection of deliveries by the ministry, updated on November 10, indicate the delivery of 7.7 million doses of the immunizing agent this month and 28.4 million more in December.

The folder will start distributing doses of Janssen to states and municipalities from next Friday (19).

9. Was there a change in the Janssen vaccine package insert?

No. According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Janssen has not made any request to change the vaccination schedule provided for in the package insert.

“So far, only Pfizer has requested a change in the vaccine schedule provided for in the package insert for the Comirnaty vaccine. The current schedule approved in the package insert provides for two doses of the vaccine. The request submitted to Anvisa provides for the application of a third dose. analysis at Anvisa and pending data complementation by the laboratory so that the analysis can proceed”, informed Anvisa.