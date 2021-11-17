7 Prisoners is the 2nd most watched non-English language film

In addition to great praise from the international press, the film 7 prisoners, gives Netflix, is registering good ratings on the platform. According to Top 10 Netflix, a site launched today (16) that publishes the official streaming data, the movie by Alexandre Moratto with Rodrigo Santoro and Christian Malheiros it is the second most watched non-English language film in the service’s catalog globally.

According to the new site, the film has had more than 9 million hours aired among Netflix subscribers, second only to Yara, another original title of the company that had more than 17 million aired hours. This ranking counted the programming hours of the platform from the 8th of November to the 14th of this month.

In the plot, young Mateus (Malheiros) leaves the countryside in search of a job opportunity in a São Paulo junkyard run by Luca (Santoro). Once there, he ends up becoming a victim of a work system analogous to slavery. But as Matthew learns over time, even his boss has a boss. If he wants to find a way out, how far must he go what he must become?

Directed by Alexandre Moratto (Socrates), the film is produced by Fernando Meirelles (God’s city) and Ramin Bahrani (the white tiger).

7 prisoners is on display on Netflix and select movie theaters.