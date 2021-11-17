7 Tips for Editing Videos on iPhone with Apple Clips

Introduced in 2017, Apple Clips is an application that, despite being developed by the apple company, does not come natively on the iPhone or iPad, having to be downloaded for free from the App Store. In it, you can record, edit and combine recordings and images, add music, filters and special visual effects and export short videos to be shared on your social networks.

Check out our list below 7 of the best features of this Apple edition tool and have fun on your iPhone!

7 functions to discover and have fun with Apple Clips on your iPhone

Record with Memojis

Definitely one of the coolest things to do in the app is recording with Memojis applied. In addition to your own custom emojis — not sure how to do it? O Canaltech teach you, learn in this tutorial here — you can select funny ready-made Memojis like animal, robot, skull, and more, to have fun with your recordings.

Have fun recording with applied Memojis. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

add filters

The app natively provides over 25 different types of filters for you to add to the background of your recording. There are options like “Dream”, “Old Film”, “Comic”, “Watercolor”, “Camcorder”, “Noir”, “Mirror”, “Failed”, and many others, to add even more content to your video.

Add fun filters to your recordings. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

Enable automatic audio transcription

Accessibility: a very interesting feature is the addition of automatic subtitles in your recording, through the audio transcription function. There are more than 15 options for you to choose and define the way you want the subtitles of your spoken content to be displayed on the screen.

Turn on audio transcription to automatically subtitle your videos. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

add a scene to the environment

If you’re not inspired to shoot in your current environment, you can choose to insert a ready-made scene. The app features more than 25 options, which transform the entire environment around you, including the addition of characteristic sounds of the selected scene. Enjoy scenes like “8-Bit”, “Forest with Animals”, “Wild West”, “Monster Lab”, and much more.

Have fun with different types of scenes to transform the environment around you. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

insert text boxes

To add more drama and interactions to your recordings, you can insert ready-made text boxes and edit them with the content you want. For this, the app offers more than 30 different box options, which can be edited and added to any area of ​​your video screen.

Insert text boxes and edit them with the content you want. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

Add music or soundtracks

Enjoy the wide range of soundtracks available natively in the application, or, if you want, you can also search for specific music you want to use in your video, through your Apple Music Library.

Add soundtracks or music from your Apple Music Library. (Lucas Wetten/Canaltech)

Set video aspect ratio

Finally, perhaps one of the most important settings, set the aspect ratio of your video, considering its purpose, ie where you want to use it — if you want to post to Instagram Stories, for example, you can set the size to 16 :9. The app allows you to set your final video to 4:3, 16:9 or square sizes.