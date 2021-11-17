752 laptops fall one by one like dominoes to set world records; video | Technology

What to do with a stack of laptops before recycling? A startup took advantage of the technological junk to try to beat the record for device failure in the same style as dominoes.
The result was a row of 752 laptop computers that have been dropped one by one (vSee how it was in the video at the beginning of the report).
According to Out of Use, which specializes in reusing technology materials in Belgium, the feat set the record for falling laptops in a row.
in spite of not yet officially on the Guinness website, the Belgian experiment is well above the last recorded record, surpassing the previous one with 232 more. In 2018, Lenovo dropped 520 devices in China.
When making the presentation with the devices, the company stated that it wanted to draw attention to maximum reuse.
“By encouraging reuse, CO2 emissions are avoided. An issue that was central to the Glasgow Climate Change Conference,” said Out of Use.
For every laptop taken down, the company promised to plant 2 m² in forests, that is, 1,503 m³ of new vegetation.
Row of 752 laptops felled in Belgium to promote sustainability — Photo: Out of Use
