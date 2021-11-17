9 Headphones & Headsets for Work, Study and Play | shopping guide

Working and studying at home has become a necessity in the pandemic and remains an option for some people. For this, it is essential to have good sound quality, isolated from the rest of the environment.

O g1 selected nine headphones and headsets with built-in microphones, from the basics that connect to the computer, to the more advanced models aimed at gamers – including some wireless ones.

See below the products and, at the end of the article, read a guide to choose the ideal headset for work and play.

Anker headphones come with built-in microphone is estimated battery life of up to 60 hours of music playback – with features that boost the bass, according to the manufacturer.

With 40mm drivers, work integrated with your computer or smartphones using a Bluetooth connection or a cable standard 3.5mm, and Anker says that five minutes of charging allows for up to five hours of use. Driver is the part of the headphone that converts the electrical signal into sound, and the bigger the drivers, the more bass sounds stand out – gamer headphones have bigger drivers, 50mm or more.

In the first half of November, its price was around R$ 500 in large online stores.

The JBL headset follows the classic design of large over-the-ear headphones and has a removable microphone for when the main function is just listening to music.

It also has 40mm drivers, which tends to be standard on this phone size, it’s Compatible with major meeting apps at work, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, and has microphone noise canceling. Its price was R$250 at the beginning of November, on average.

With multiple application certifications (Microsoft Teams, with dedicated call button, Zoom and WebEx, among others), this corporate headset (with software for Windows adjustments and 40mm drivers) too brings a difference in connection: it can be connected to the PC on USB-A and also USB-C ports (on newer computers).

Your microphone also brings noise canceling around. Go out, on average, for R$1,000 in the first half of November.

The LifeChat LX-3000, found for around R$250 in the second week of November, is a headset with a USB-A connection, for use on the computer.

Your microphone is noise canceling, what detects voice during use eaa Microsoft promises clear, crisp sounding connections. Has volume control on cable.

A curiosity about the LifeChat LX-3000: it was released by Microsoft in 2006 and, at the time, it was indicated for use in conjunction with the Windows Live Messenger communicator.

O wireless headset HyperX promises up to 30 hours of battery life in a product with surround sound 7.1 and wireless connection 2.4GHz for greater stability (works up to 20 meters away from the screen, according to the manufacturer).

Its aluminum structure and synthetic leather finish promises to make the product more comfortable to use.

On the technical side, it has larger drivers (53 mm), Ambient noise cancellation on microphone (which is removable) and is compatible with multiple game platforms. In the first half of November, its retail price was R$1,200, on average.

O model for competitions from JBL is optimized for cable connection on PC, but can be used on other platforms.

Have microphone setup and adjustment features, immersive 3D sound, design with Ventilated pillows for heavy use and active external noise cancellation, isolating the player in the match.

Comes with 50mm drivers and software for Windows allows you to adjust surround sound effects. Its price in online stores was R$2,000, on average, in early November.

Light (240 grams, against more than 300g on the competitors’ average), the Razer headset is a economical option with cable connection 3.5 mm (compatible with multiple platforms), drivers also 50 mm and surround sound 7.1.

Have quilted finish on head and pillows that promise maximum comfort during games.

O microphone is removable and, on the PC, the optional THX Spatial Audio software complements the sound effects. Its price was R$ 400, on average, in the second week of November.

Wireless model for Xbox and PCs, the Microsoft headset promises up to 15 hours of use, priced at R$1,200, in general, in online retail, in early November.

Comes with 40mm drivers, microphone with automatic silent mode during games (silences when the player does not speak) and Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound technologies. It also has a Bluetooth connection for use with smartphones and tablets, to listen to music.

Sony’s model, with an average price of R$600 in the first half of November, is aimed at PlayStation 5 owners, with a design that follows that of the console and sound technology adapted for 3D audio of platform games.

With wireless adapter and 3.5mm connector, it also works on PC, Mac and mobile devices.

According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts 12 hours of use and the headset has two noise canceling microphones.

How to choose the best phone

Choosing the ideal headset for working, studying or playing involves many factors: from price to format, from wired to wireless use, comfort and also the quality of the microphone.

“For me, the first thing to analyze is to check the phone’s functionalities and how they fit your needs”, says Leonardo Drummond, youtuber audio specialist.

if it’s just for listening to music, a Bluetooth headset is enough to connect to the cell phone wirelessly.

For online meetings and classes, a good microphone, with reduction of external noise, guarantees a better experience. “If you need to use it in a noisy place, full of people, it’s something that makes a difference”, says the specialist.

Templates from Logitech, JBL and Microsoft have an advantage to use in meetings: Some headset models are certified by major video conferencing platforms (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, Skype For Business), which can ensure better audio performance from these devices in home office video conferencing.

and the gamer models end up serving as a wildcard, as they bring together the best of the other two categories and have additional features such as surround sound and RGB lights (which doesn’t influence the sound quality at all, it’s worth noting), but they can be more expensive.

Already part of the features means check if the phone has a traditional P2 connection (3.5 mm) cable or a USB connection to the computer.

“P2 connections have the advantage of universality, almost every computer does. USB headphones, on the other hand, have an integrated sound card, which guarantees better quality”, says Drummond, an audio specialist.

AND, for wireless models, how the connection is made: via Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz frequency.

The Bluetooth option is more universal: works on computer, tablet and smartphone, but it’s good to check if the headphones use version 5.0 of the standard, which reduces the audio delay.

Older versions of Bluetooth are slower and, especially in games, they can be the difference between hitting the enemy or being targeted by him.

2.4 GHz headphones, on the other hand, have the advantage of having a more stable connection and no delays, as well as ease of installation – just plug the transmitter into a free USB port on your computer and turn on the headphones (it’s the same technology as wireless mice and keyboards).

But its disadvantage is not being able to use it with smartphones and tablets, getting stuck (in a way, because of the transmitter) to the PC/notebook.

O Phone format is another important issue to check when purchasing.. For work or play, headphones like circumaural – that cover the entire ear – are best suited for comfort, with light and soft materials that can be used for a long period of time, whether playing with friends or in online class.

But it is worth remembering that there are also over-the-ear headphones (or supra-aurals) – which are over the user’s ear – but can be a little inconvenient in terms of time of use, and the headphones in-ear and in-ear, those smaller devices that enter the ear canal.

an additional important for check at time of purchase It’s if the headphones have any extra software to use on the computer and control EQ and effects.

Drummond comments that it’s better to buy a stereo headphone with good software than a model with surround effects (which simulate 5.1 or 7.1 channels) without the possibility of control.

“It’s physically impossible to put so many speakers inside the earpiece shell,” says the youtuber.

Surround sound systems in home theaters, for example, use multiple speakers – a 5.1 system has three front and two rear speakers, plus a subwoofer.

7.1 systems have three front, two side and two rear channels, plus the subwoofer.

The Windows 10/11 operating system itself, used with headphones that have updated drivers, allows you to adjust the sound equalization and even generate virtual surround sound. But the manufacturers’ dedicated apps offer more features – whether it’s tweaking sound quality in Microsoft Teams or virtualization in headphones with 7.1 surround.