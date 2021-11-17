‘A Fazenda 13’: Mileide cries and despairs after Marina cuts her hair | celebrities

Play/PlayPlus Mileide Mihaile despairs when she sees a haircut

While fans of “The Farm 13” wait for Rico to discover that Dayane tore his coat, Mileide Mihaile’s cries stole the show this Tuesday afternoon (16) at headquarters. Mileide asked Marina Ferrari to cut her hair and despaired when she saw the result.

Mileide cried when she realized that Marina cut more than she asked and ran to her room in an attempt to isolate herself. With that, the piece received support from MC Gui, Gui Araujo, Rico and Aline Mineiro.

“I talked so much, I talked so much… It was just the tip! Two people [cortaram meu cabelo]. Bad will!”, said Safão’s ex, referring to Marina and Bil, who was called in to finish the cut.



Aline tried to support Mileide and the girl did not feel comfortable. “I don’t want to look, Aline. You like [de cabelo curto], I don’t like it, got it?”, countered Mileide.

In the outdoor area, while watching the sunset with Sthe Mattos, Mileide complained again and said that no one will touch her hair in the reality show.

“I have responsibility for this, because I asked them to. I called them both [Marina e Bil]. I was saying ‘I just want the tips’. Then let it happen? Women’s hair takes a long time to grow. I never imagined even my worst nightmare in here,” he added.