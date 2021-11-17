‘A Fazenda 13’: Valentina says production forbade her to talk about controversy | Television

Valentina Francavilla and Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13Play/Record
Published 11/16/2021 2:06 PM | Updated 11/16/2021 2:42 PM
Dayane tore Rico’s coat on Monday with a knife, after being accused by the comedian of having prejudiced lines within the reality series on Record TV. This morning, Valentina told Aline what Dayane had done and shocked the ex-panicat. However, Valentina asked Aline not to revive the controversy. “If the deal that has already been done there is done, why can’t you talk? It’s already done, it’s all shit”, said Aline Mineiro, gesturing about the knife in his coat.
“Because they [produção] they say that we are not complying with the rule, that I cannot talk about it. We go there in the closet,” explained Valentina, suggesting that the production of “A Fazenda” prohibited her from citing the case in front of the cameras.
Rico has yet to discover that the coat has been torn. Besides Valentina, Dayane and Aline, only Bil Araújo noticed the damage to the comedian’s clothes. On the web, internet users asked for Dayane’s expulsion after the model’s attitude.
See video:
Valentina said she can’t bring up the subject of Rico’s jacket cut by Dayane because the production banned it: “They said they can’t bring it up because we’re not complying with the rule… we went to the closet.” #The farm pic.twitter.com/ZBZ4d4OakQ
— Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 16, 2021