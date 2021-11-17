‘A Fazenda 13’: Valentina says production forbade her to talk about the torn coat | celebrities

Play/Twitter Valentina asks Aline for a secret about Rico’s coat

Peon Valentina Francavilla suggested to Aline Mineiro, at dawn this Tuesday (16), that the production of “A Fazenda 13” forbade her to talk about Rico Melquiades’ coat torn by Dayane Mello.

Dayane tore Rico’s coat on Monday (15), with a knife, after being accused by the comedian of having prejudiced speeches within the reality of Record TV. This morning, Valentina told Aline what Dayane had done and shocked the ex-panicat. However, Valentina asked Aline not to revive the controversy. “If the deal that has already been done there is done, why can’t you talk? It’s already done, it’s all shit”, said Aline Mineiro, gesturing about the knife in his coat.



“Because they [produção] they say that we are not complying with the rule, that I cannot talk about it. We go there in the closet,” explained Valentina, suggesting that the production of “A Fazenda” prohibited her from citing the case in front of the cameras.

Rico has yet to discover that the coat has been torn. Besides Valentina, Dayane and Aline, only Bil Araújo noticed the damage to the comedian’s clothes. On the web, internet users asked for Dayane’s expulsion after the model’s attitude.

