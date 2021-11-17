‘A place in the sun’: after losing the baby, Barbara discovers that she can no longer have children

Alinne Moraes as Barbara in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, the son of Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) and Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be stillborn in an emergency delivery. To make matters worse, some time later, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will discover that she will no longer be able to have children.

On the day of delivery, Barbara will undergo exams and discover that something is wrong:

– Prepare the delivery room. We’ll have to take you to an emergency cesarean – the doctor will say, when she hears the baby’s heartbeat.

The boy will eventually be stillborn, and the doctor will explain to the family of Christian’s wife what happened:

– Due to the appearance of the uterus and the baby, there was an infection, which was not detected in this last period of pregnancy…

The gynecologist will say that, at first, Barbara’s uterus was saved. But she will need to treat the infection to see if she can get pregnant again. She will follow medical guidelines and, later on, will undergo tests to see if she is fully recovered.

When the results are ready, the doctor will ask Barbara to go to her office:

– What we saw in these images is that the infection, the same one that caused the loss of the baby, unfortunately left a sequel. That whitish area… This is an inflammation that you have in the cavity of the uterus.

– Yes, but we can treat it, can’t we?

– Of course, we’re doing it. But the fact that it still persists indicates that it is something chronic, which we can manage to control, but not completely eliminate.

– You’re telling me then that…

– The problem is that, with inflammation, the uterus cannot hold the pregnancy

– Sorry, but I refuse! I do not accept! With all the resources we have today, in the 21st century, I refuse to believe that I cannot hope

– Well, in medicine we can never rule out the possibility of a miracle, but… Unfortunately, I can’t deceive you: the probability of a pregnancy is practically nil.

