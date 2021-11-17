A villain against Brazil, Otamendi was a symbol of fair play at Atlético-MG

Yesterday’s lukewarm 0-0 between Argentina and Brazil will long be remembered as “Otamendi’s elbow game in Raphinha”. In the 33rd minute of the first half, the Brazilian was hit by the Argentine, falling on the lawn and then putting a cotton ball in his mouth to stop the bleeding. At halftime, he still took five points on the spot.

The referee Andrés Cunha, from Uruguay, didn’t even call a foul, and the VAR did not interfere in the bid and did not indicate an eventual expulsion of Otamendi, which left coach Tite indignant. Raphinha was substituted 24 minutes into the second half by Antony.

‘Otamonster’

Yesterday’s aggression surprised us. Otamendi is a tough player, but not violent. In the Argentine national team, for example, he played 87 times, taking 21 yellow cards, which is one in every four games. Never received a red card.

Otamendi’s presentation at Atlético-MG in 2014 Image: Athletic-MG Disclosure

Atlético-MG fans remember it well. The Argentinian defender defended the team for just four months in 2014. There were 19 matches, between Campeonato Mineiro, Copa Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro, and a single goal scored, but enough to make the Atleticans feel homesick until today.

Atlético-MG did poorly in that year’s Libertadores, falling in the round of 16 against Atlético Nacional, from Colombia.

With a football described in the reports as “classic and of great race”, Otamendi played seven matches for Galo in that competition, committing only six fouls and taking a single yellow card. There were 20 tackles, proving the category that would later place him as one of the best defenders in the world, starting Manchester City under the command of Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine’s football acceptance was such that he even earned a nickname from the athletic fans that matches his style of play: “Otamonstro”.