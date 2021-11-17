A woman helps deliver her best friend’s baby and finds out that her husband is the father of the child

One woman told a story of double betrayal that went viral on the web. After help deliver her best friend’s baby, 28-year-old Hailey Mae Custer discovered something that shocked her: her husband was the father of the child.

The Wickenburg (Arizona, USA) resident was very excited to help bring her best friend’s son into the world. Although a birthmark on the baby’s neck, identical to the husband’s, 36-year-old Connor (not her real name) lit the alert.

After confronting the pair about their suspicions, their worst fears were confirmed.

She claims that her now ex-husband cheated on her with at least 30 women during his marriage, and he even had two children with two different women while he was married to her..

“I heard my friend was pregnant and homeless so I talked to her. I felt the need to help her.”, reported, according to the report of “Sun”.

The first account of the story, made by Hailey on TikTok, has been seen about 4 million times. She was the one who gave the baby the first bath.

“We had just come home from the hospital and I was changing the baby. When she turned her neck, the birthmark appeared. When they’re babies, it’s very hard to see, and I wasn’t looking. I thought, OK. Shock took over. When I found my friend standing beside me, I looked at her and I could tell. She couldn’t say anything, she just lowered her head and looked at the floor, and I just knew there. There were no words spoken, I just knew”, reported.

Hailey Custer Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Sharing her story on TikTok, Hailey, who has four children, said she received many messages of support, but also some criticism.

“I’ve gotten one or two comments that are obviously from men and narcissists who said, ‘Well, if you took care of your man, he wouldn’t have cheated on me.’, she said.

The American said she had forgiven her ex and her friend and “followed on” by the children. Recovered from the trauma that caused psychological consequences, Hailey is living in another relationship.

Connor and Hailey’s friend declined to comment.