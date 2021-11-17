A woman’s own body may have cured her of HIV, according to a study.

A 30-year-old Argentine woman appears to have become the second medically-recorded case of a person whose body may have eliminated HIV on its own, says a new study.

Scans of more than 1 billion of the woman’s cells did not detect any viable virus, although most of the time she was not on antiretroviral therapy, which is intended to prevent the virus from replicating. The finding raises the possibility that a person’s own immune system can, in rare cases, provide a sterilizing cure, the elimination of a virus capable of self-reproduction, the researchers wrote.

“What happened is unique,” said Steven Deeks, an HIV researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study. “It’s not that she’s controlling the virus, which we see quite often. The point is that there’s no more virus in her body, which is quite different.”

The study, published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, has major implications for 37.7 million people worldwide who are living with HIV and who can develop AIDS if left untreated. HIV is spread through bodily fluids, usually after unprotected sex or needle sharing.

Although HIV has no known cure, the virus was eliminated in three people who received stem cell transplants to treat their cancers. But transplants are dangerous and often bring numerous complications, making them unrealistic tools for curing a disease that can be treated with a daily regimen of pills and a newly approved injection.

Scientists are seeking a cure for HIV through four main lines of research: activating the body’s immune response to the virus; gene therapy; “shock-and-kill” attempts to flush the virus out of cells so that the immune system can try to eradicate it; and block-and-lock efforts to keep the virus lodged in cells so that it cannot replicate.

The Argentine woman in the new study joins Loreen Willenberg, another patient whose immune system is known to have eradicated HIV. Willenberg of Northern California may have been the first person to be cured without a bone marrow transplant or medication.

Deeks, who worked on a study of Willenberg last year, said the two women may have been cured of having exceptionally powerful T cells (a component of the immune system). Understanding this mechanism, he said, could hold the key to developing therapeutic vaccines that will eliminate HIV without negative long-term consequences.

It is also possible that the Argentine woman developed an HIV-specific immune response before she became infected because her partner had died of AIDS, wrote Joel Blankson, HIV researcher at Johns Hopkins Medicine, in an editorial published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The researchers could then use the woman’s cells to replicate her immune system in mice and study the effects of HIV infection in rodents, he said.

The Argentine woman was diagnosed with HIV in March 2013. Over eight years of follow-up, the researchers wrote, 10 tests failed to find detectable levels of the virus in her blood or tissues.

She had not been receiving antiretroviral therapy until starting a pill regimen during her second and third trimesters of pregnancy, in late 2019 and early 2020. The woman stopped therapy after giving birth to an HIV-free baby, and researchers said she is still did not detect viruses in your body. Scientists found fragments of HIV, indicating that she had already been infected and that the virus had replicated, they wrote.

Although researchers say they cannot prove the woman was cured, they said that possibility is very likely. In the study, they referred to the Argentine woman as “Patient Esperanza”, in honor of the Argentine city where she lives. “Esperanza” is also the Spanish word for “hope”.

“As per her wish,” the researchers wrote, “we propose to call her ‘Patient Esperanza’ to send a message of hope for a cure for HIV-1 infection.” / TRANSLATION OF RENATO PRELORENTZOU.