Access goal crowns the magic year of Rafael Navarro, from third option to hero in Botafogo

February 2, 2021: after Matheus Babi was late for training and was punished, Rafael Navarro, then a highlight of the under-20 but with little professional shooting, is chosen by Botafogo to start against Palmeiras, by Brasileirão. The striker makes a great goal from outside the area and assumes the end of the ‘row’ of the club’s priorities for the next season.

November 15, 2021: Rafael Navarro, Alvinegro’s absolute standout in Serie B, scores the goal that marks Botafogo’s return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in a 2-1 victory over Operário, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

It seems like an eternity passed for the 99 shirt in that interval of just over nine months. Navarro had a remarkable evolution in this period. From leaning against and third option in the attack, he became the hero of Botafogo’s accession in the return to the Serie A of Brasileirão, which took place this Monday.

From past to hero, Rafael Navarro lived a story of overcoming difficulties and the ball in the net to mark the return to the elite of Brasileirão is just the personification of all this.

The golden key comes with the followed choruses of “Fica, Navarro” pulled by the fans and players, with the intention of the 99 shirt, with a complicated situation to renew the contract that ends in December, extending the link with Alvinegro. With foreign clubs interested, the striker’s permanence seems unfeasible.

With 14 goals and eight assists in Serie B, Rafael Navarro is living the dream season with the Alvinegra shirt. The tendency is for him to “wake up” soon and all that ends, with the end of his passage through Glorious. But the importance of the attacker for the campaign of access and the return on top of the athlete is marked.