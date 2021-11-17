Acting in sacrifice, Kannemann faces pain, helps in a victory and even saves a goal on the line; see the bid

With chronic problems in the hip and the need already admitted by Grêmio that he will need surgery, defender Walter Kannemann faced the pain and went back to sacrifice in the 3-0 victory against Bragantino, at Arena, this Tuesday, keeping the tricolor in the fight for permanence in Serie A.

Keeping his traditional fierce style, the Argentine cut the “fish” ball in the shot that generated the penalty for the first Grêmio goal. Then, with 3×0 in his favor, he threw himself into a ball that was coming in to keep the team unscathed in defense – see:

Kannemann, it’s worth remembering, was previously scheduled to play against América-MG, last Saturday, but he couldn’t stand the pain during the warm-up and gave way to Ruan. Grêmio has not yet decided when the surgery will be performed on the player, and hopes to be able to count on him in the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

The victory lifted Grêmio to 18th place with 32 points, and the next game is against Chapecoense, Saturday, 19h, away from home. Grêmio’s six remaining games:

• Chapecoense (Arena Condá) – 11/20

• Flamengo (Arena) – 11/23

• Bahia (New Source) – 11/26

• São Paulo (Arena) – 02/12

• Corinthians (Neo Química Arena) – 05/12

• Atlético-MG (Arena) – 12/09