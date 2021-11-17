Adele releases ’30’ and goes beyond suffering on record about overcoming difficulties – 11/16/2021 – Illustrated

Adele wants to reach fulfillment. You are learning to be happy alone or with someone. On her fourth album, “30”, what makes her suffer most is not the impossible loves to fulfill or forget, as in “19”, “21” and “25”, but the most important relationship of her life —a that she has with herself.

The common thread of the album, which will be released this Friday (19), is the crisis of 30, age that Adele reached in 2018, a year before breaking up with her then-husband, Simon Knecki, with whom she had lived since 2011, and father of their only child, Angelo, age nine.

The basis of the campaign to promote “30” is divorce — whether in the photo essays that illustrate the very rare interviews the singer gave to promote the album, none of them for Brazilian journalists, or in the choice of “Easy on Me” as the main single .

Because when the press leaked that Adele had separated from Knecki, the divorce was even celebrated, albeit in a playful tone, by her fans. Now, they thought, the singer would have something to sing about and would come back full on.

And in fact it returned. Upon its release in October, “Easy on Me” effortlessly conquered the top of the charts and broke the record for daily listening on Spotify, the leading music streaming service.

The clip, which came a day later, was equally successful. After all, it had been five years since Adele’s booming, smoky voice had merged with the melancholy of the piano in the kind of symbiosis that is its hallmark.

“You can’t deny how hard I’ve tried / How much I’ve changed to put you first / But now I give up,” sings a thoughtful Adele as she stares out the window at the landscape or gets in her car to drive aimlessly.

An almost twin brother of “Someone Like You” and “Hello”, with similarities not only lyrical and melodic, but even in the monochrome photography of the clip, “Easy on Me” was what everyone expected.

It turns out that the single doesn’t synthesize the essence of the album. In fact, he’s the only one out of a dozen tracks to portray divorce. The others cover subjects hitherto unexplored by the singer.

In “Oh My God”, for example, Adele sings about her will to live life without the shackles that stardom imposes on her, while in “Can I Get” she vents the fear of indulging in a relationship that can only survive through complicity sexual.

In “I Drink Wine”, the singer questions why she charges so much, tries to control the uncontrollable and seeks approval from people she doesn’t even care about. “You are told to make an effort, you make an effort, find a balance in sacrifice / But I still haven’t met anyone who is really satisfied”, he sings.

Dissatisfaction still accompanies her in “Hold On”, a track in which Adele sings that she is tired of fighting herself with no chance of winning the battle. This, however, makes room for her to say that everything has to improve. “Hold on / You’re still strong / Sooner or later love will come,” says the chorus, echoing the message of resilience that, without sounding corny or repetitive, runs through much of the album.

It seems that, after so much suffering, Adele wants to reach fulfillment. Not that “30” is a happy record. “My Little Love”, for example, is heartbreaking. Dedicated to Angelo, with recordings of excerpts from conversations between mother and child, the singer admits that she doesn’t really know what she’s doing and feels guilty for her failures, but she knows she has to hold on.

From the next track, however, Adele moves on. “Cry until your heart is out of your chest / But wipe your face / If in doubt, go at your own pace,” she sings on “Cry Your Heart Out,” a track that sounds almost like reggae.

It’s the feeling of being ready to love again, which still resonates with “All Nights Parking Out,” a declaration of love in which Adele sings that she can’t wait to get home for a sleepless night with her new lover.

It’s not naivete. In “To Be Loved” and “Love Is a Game”, Adele shows that she knows that nothing will ever be a bed of roses. Sings that loving and being loved means losing everything. Still, she chooses to love, to lose what she has to lose and suffer what she has to suffer. That’s life, after all. It’s all right.

Even more confident in the power her voice has to catalyze the most intense emotions, and with little recourse to easy choruses or the electronic synthesizers that dominate the music industry, Adele shows in “30” that she has a talent for singing about whatever she wants. It remains to be seen, however, if the listeners are prepared to break expectations and will embark on this new journey with the same fidelity as before.

The journalist traveled at the invitation of Sony Music