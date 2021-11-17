Adele reveals the real reason for losing 45 kilos; know which· TV news

Adele started her weight loss process in 2018 and so far has lost 45 kilos, causing a drastic change in her appearance. However, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the singer said the new habits had nothing to do with aesthetics or the need to fit into a pattern.

In the presenter’s program, shown by CBS this Sunday (14), Adele said that she started to exercise to alleviate anxiety attacks, caused by the end of her marriage to Simon Konecki. The two separated in 2018, but the divorce process was only finalized in January of this year.

“I had terrible attacks of anxiety after the separation. They completely paralyzed me and left me very confused, because I didn’t have any control over my body”, vented the Brit. “I take marriage very seriously. And now it seems I don’t. It’s almost like I disrespected marriage by getting divorced so quickly. I’m embarrassed that I was so quick.”

This radical weight loss generated frustration in fans who preach the “body positive”, as Adele is no longer an icon of representation of fat women. The singer, however, says she doesn’t mind that kind of criticism.

“I’m not shocked or disturbed by this, as my body has been objectified throughout my career. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad if someone feels bad about themselves, but that’s not my job. I’m trying to organize my own life, I can’t add another concern,” he said.

This reorganization process includes the production of the last album, 30, which has songs inspired by the questions asked by Adele and Konecki’s son, Angelo, aged eight, about the divorce. However, even with all the emotional strain that the work generated, the artist says she is still grateful to her ex-husband.

According to Adele, the presence of the businessman was decisive in keeping his mind balanced at the beginning of his fame. “At that point in my life I was very young and I think I would have lost it. I could have easily followed paths of self-destruction and doubt. So he came along and was the most stable person I’ve ever had in my life,” he concluded.