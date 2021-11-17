Adults vaccinated with Janssen will have to receive a second dose against Covid-19, announces Queiroga

Syringe with immunizing agent against Covid-19 (Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil)

GONÇALVES (MG) — The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Tuesday (16) that adult people vaccinated with Janssen, which until then had been applied as a single dose, will receive a second dose.

“In the beginning, the recommendation was that this vaccine should be a single dose. Today, we know that this additional protection is needed. So, those who took the Janssen vaccine will take the second dose of the same immunizing agent,” said Queiroga.

Also read: Covid-19: Ministry of Health reduces interval and releases booster dose of vaccine for all adults

After the second dose, those immunized with Janssen will have a third dose available, as a booster, which will be applied five months later. The immunizing agent chosen for the extra inoculation will preferably be different from Janssen, said the minister.

The new recommendation of the Health portfolio of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party) says it follows a position taken by other nations, such as the United States, where the local population vaccinated with Janssen has already been receiving booster immunizations.

According to Rosana Leite de Melo, extraordinary secretary for Covid-19, although the vaccine produced by Johnson’s laboratory is a single dose, “it’s up to us [Ministério da Saúde] the definitions”.

“The person will take the two doses at an interval of two months”, added the secretary of the area.

The ministry plans to distribute new doses of Janssen from this Friday (19) to states and municipalities. Last week, a batch with 1 million doses of the vaccine was sent to the country, part of the 36.2 million vaccines contracted with the manufacturer to be delivered by December.

The new recommendation in relation to Janssen was announced by Queiroga at a press conference, this Tuesday, for the launch of the “Mega Vaccination” campaign, whose objective is to reinforce the immunization of Brazilians against Covid-19.

Among the main announcements of the day, Queiroga said that all adults in the country with five months completed of the second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus will have access to a third booster dose.

This possibility of additional dose, before the announcement, was restricted to the elderly, immunosuppressed and health professionals.

