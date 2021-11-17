After a bad start, Palacios reappears as an option for Diego Aguirre

The Chilean Palacios arrived at Inter at the beginning of the year as a signing that not only came to add to the cast, but also as a sort of announcement of a new model – Inter would no longer seek medallions, but a renewal . Not just to give more gas. The idea was to bring in a player with resale potential from a relatively low initial investment.

At first it didn’t work. Miguel Ángel Ramírez started by using Palacios from the side in his positional model. The Chilean did not adapt. It didn’t have the sharp characteristics for the function and ended up succumbing, like many others, to the initial planning of the current Colorado direction.

In an interview after a match at the time, Ramírez was asked about the newcomer’s difficulties. The Spaniard replied that the player was facing off-field problems, related to his family who had stayed in Chile.

Ramirez ended up leaving and Palacios stayed. In the meantime, Inter placed its social service sector, through the coordinator Patrícia Vasconcellos, at the player’s disposal. With this work, the Chilean now feels more at home and, consequently, his best performance was possible.

Inter’s social work was highlighted by coach Diego Aguirre in the post-match press conference against Athletico-PR. “It wasn’t me, it was the club that gave me affection. They made him feel like family,” he said. And he stressed that “there were difficulties in language and social adaptation, but the important thing is that Inter had patience”, he concluded.

on the field

But it was not just that. Another important factor was the perception that Palacios does better playing more centrally. That was his best performance in Ramírez’s time, when he played floating behind the Grêmio midfield in the Gauchão final, at the Arena.

Against Juventude, again like that, Palacios returned to playing well. In the match against Athletico-PR, confirmation. According to SofaScore, he caught the ball 36 times in the 78 minutes he was on the field. Your movement map shows good circulation through a good part of the attack field. He also shot four times on goal and had two decisive passes, one of them Edenilson’s first goal.

However, somewhat relativizing the finding that Palacios is better in the middle, Aguirre praised the Chilean at the press conference after the game against the hurricane, and said that he is not only counting on him for the role that Taison plays today. “Palacios is a very good option, I am very happy for it. He can play where he played (centralized), he can play outside. It gives you many options, right, left, inside. Today he played very well in place of Taison and I think we won a very important option. This is the Palacios that Inter went to look for in Chile”, highlighted the Uruguayan coach.

For the game against Cuiabá

Taison will go away against Cuiabá, tomorrow (17), at Arena Pantanal, at 19:00. If Aguirre bases his choice on what has been presented in recent games, it is likely that Palacios will be the preferred player once again, to the detriment of Maurício, who until recently was the Colorado shirt’s number 10’s immediate reserve.