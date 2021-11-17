After Bolsonaro postponed membership, Costa Neto sets up a meeting with party leaders

President’s affiliation collides with alliances of the acronym and is not a consensus within the party; meeting will be this wednesday

Reproduction/Facebook/Liberal Party Owner of PL, Valdemar Costa Neto was arrested in the Mensalão scandal



The national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, will meet with the regional leaders of the party this Wednesday, 17. The information was confirmed by the press office of the party. Party leaders must meet at 15:00 at the national headquarters of the PL. The meeting takes place after the adjournment of the president’s membership. Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which was scheduled for the 22nd. According to Costa Neto, the decision was taken by mutual agreement “after an intense exchange of messages”. Bolsonaro said that “there is still a lot to talk about with Costa Neto” to align conservative agendas, issues of national and international interest and the political agreements for the 2022 elections. Young pan he showed, Bolsonaro’s affiliation with the PL collides with alliances of the acronym in the North and Northeast. Party members want to maintain agreements with the PT and the MDB, for example, and threaten to leave the association if the national leadership demands full alignment with the president. Liberal members of the party also have an agreement to support the candidacy of the vice governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, to succeed Governor João Doria, one of Bolsonaro’s main political opponents.