After casual sex, Joy charges to have sex with Ravi · TV News

In A Place in the Sun, Joy (Lara Tremouroux) will be reunited with Ravi (Juan Paiva) and will charge money in exchange for sex. The tagger will surprise the driver, who will be eager to see it. He’ll want to repeat the make out of the first date, but will receive an indecent proposal in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The character of Lara Tremouroux broke into the apartment of Christian’s best friend (Cauã Reymond). Undaunted, she jumped out the window and used the place as a refuge to escape the police. The two got to know each other better, shared a snack and even went to bed together, but she disappeared at dawn.

In scene that will aired this Tuesday (16) , Joy will return to Ravi’s house with the intention of escaping from her troubled relationship with her mother. The boy will smile from ear to ear when he meets her. “I was dying to see you”, he will declare, on all fours for the rebellious girl.

“We’re not staying here, okay? I’m not your little girlfriend,” the graffiti artist will retort. She will tell her that she is having financial difficulties, will notice that the good guy has a good life, and will try to get some money in bed. “You don’t have money? So. Make it for me and I’ll make it for you,” he will insinuate.

The lovebirds’ reverse romance will result in an unplanned pregnancy. Joy will consider an abortion, but will be prevented by Ravi, who will have become a supermarket worker in Santiago (José de Abreu). On air this Friday (19) , she will give birth, and the child will be named Francisco.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

