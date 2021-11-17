After saying that Enem begins to have ‘the face of the government’, Bolsonaro denies having seen issues | Policy

Journalists returned to the topic on Wednesday and asked the president if he had seen the issues.

“No, I haven’t. I don’t see, I don’t know,” replied Bolsonaro.

Enem is experiencing a crisis in recent days.

Last week, officials from Inep, the body responsible for the examination, stated that they suffered psychological pressure and veiled surveillance in the formulation of Enem 2021 to avoid choosing controversial issues that would eventually bother the Bolsonaro government. 37 of them handed over their positions at Inep. The exam will take place this weekend.

Called to give clarifications to the Education Committee of the Chamber, the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said this Wednesday that Enem has the face of the government “in the sense of competence, honesty and seriousness”.

Enem 2021: president of Inep denies having had access to the test and says that exchange of questions during assembly is normal

Minister says that Enem 2021 will have the face of the government ‘in the sense of competence, honesty and seriousness’

In Doha, Qatar’s capital, Bolsonaro spoke with journalists after a motorcycle ride. He visited the Lusail football stadium. Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup.

Still talking about Enem, the president repeated attacks that he has been carrying out since the electoral campaign period. For Bolsonaro, Enem had “weird issues” and “behavioral activism”.

“Look at the standard of Enem in Brazil. For God’s sake! Does that measure some knowledge, or is it political activism? Or is it activism also in the behavioral issue. You don’t need that,” Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro takes a week-long trip through the Middle East. Qatar is the last stop. Before, he was in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The Emirates is a set of monarchy. Bahrain and Qatar are also absolutist regimes.

Speaking to journalists, Bolsonaro said that, in order to develop, Brazil should look to the example of countries like the Persian Gulf. According to them, they are countries that, without natural raw materials, invested in technology and developed.

“Here, a country that has almost no raw material, has almost nothing here, has technology, has heavy investment in serious education. Not that nonsense that we see especially in Brazil,” he said.

When exemplifying how it is possible to bring development to a region, Bolsonaro cited a hypothetical situation in which he was “king of Roraima”.

“You can see. In Brazil, we have a periodic table [muitos elementos naturais] only in the state of Roraima. In a campaign I said: ‘If I were the king of Roraima – look what a beautiful thing, huh? We have a king here in this region. If I were king of Roraima, in ten years I would have a GDP equal to that of São Paulo. I dare say, if I were the king of Roraima, in ten years I would have the largest GDP in the world”, imagined the president.

A report by g1 and Fantástico showed the precariousness of health care in communities on the Yanomami Land, in Roraima, affected by malnutrition and malaria – a situation largely aggravated by illegal mining.

The Ministry of Health, responsible for taking care of indigenous health, claims to have allocated R$ 216 million to Yanomami health since 2019. The amount was for the purchase of supplies, goods, medicines, hiring people, among others.