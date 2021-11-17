After saying that Enem begins to have ‘the face of the government’, Bolsonaro denies having seen issues | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro stated this Wednesday (17), during a trip to Qatar, that he did not see the questions of the National High School Exam (Enem) this year. On Monday (15), he said that Enem’s issues were beginning to take on the “face of the government”.

Journalists returned to the topic on Wednesday and asked the president if he had seen the issues.

“No, I haven’t. I don’t see, I don’t know,” replied Bolsonaro.

Enem is experiencing a crisis in recent days.

Last week, servers from Inep, the body responsible for the examination, claim that they suffered psychological pressure and veiled surveillance in the formulation of Enem 2021 so that they avoided choosing controversial issues that would eventually bother the Bolsonaro government. 37 of them handed over their positions at Inep.

The president of the Education Committee of the Chamber, Dorinha Rezende (DEM-TO), stated that the collegiate will call the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, to provide clarifications.

In Doha, Qatar’s capital, Bolsonaro spoke with journalists after a motorcycle ride. He visited the Lusail football stadium. Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup.

Still talking about Enem, the president repeated attacks that he has been carrying out since the electoral campaign period. For Bolsonaro, Enem had “weird issues” and “behavioral activism”.