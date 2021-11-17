Airfare prices skyrocket and Brazilians exchange planes for buses. This year’s flow should surpass 2019

RIO — Demand for bus travel throughout Brazil is growing, given the rise of more than 60% in the price of airline tickets and the recovery of the economy with the advance of vaccination against Covid-19. According to projections by the Brazilian Association of Passenger Land Transport Companies (Abrati), the expectation is that by December 3.1 million road tickets will be sold, more than the 2.7 million sold in 2019, before the pandemic.

According to the companies, demand has been mainly influenced by domestic tourism, as several countries still maintain restrictions.

For Abrati, the October 12 holiday proved the greatest demand in bus travel in the country: the number of departures increased by 30% compared to Sete de Setembro. The North and Northeast regions, says Letícia Pineschi, director and advisor at Abrati, have already gone beyond the pre-pandemic period:

— The rest of the country will reach the 2019 level in early December. There is a tendency to switch from plane to bus due to high ticket prices. In the road sector, companies are insuring most of the costs, such as diesel and tire prices. Despite the increase in the number of ticket sales, companies’ revenues will not recover this year.





However, the increased demand should cause ticket prices to increase, according to experts.

To find out what other factors contribute to the demand for the increase in bus travel and what the impact of this increase in movement may be on road tickets, read the full exclusive report from GLOBO here.