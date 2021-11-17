Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria and Cameroon secure spots in finals of African qualifiers | qualifiers – africa

this tuesday, Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria and Cameroon won the last places in the finals of the African Qualifiers, taking another step in their attempt to reach the 2022 World Cup. Divided into pairs, the 10 best teams on the continent will face off in a round-trip knockout, and half of them will have their passports stamped on their way to Qatar. The matches will be defined in a draw.
After appearing twice ahead on the marker, the Algeria gave the tie to Burkina Faso, but as the leader of Group A had a two-point advantage, the result of 2-2 was enough to guarantee the classification. Manchester City midfielder Mahrez and Feghouli were responsible for scoring the Algerians.
The penalty missed by captain Wahbi Khazri was not even missed, and the Tunisia beat Zambia 3-1, with goals from Aïssa Laïdouni, Mahamed Dräger and Ali Maâloul, reaching 13 points, against 11 for Equatorial Guinea, the second place in Group B.
Nigeria draws 1-1 with Cape Verde and advances to the playoff for a spot in the World Cup — Photo: Divulgação/CAF
THE Nigeria opened the scoring in the first minute, but allowed Cape Verde to make everything equal to the five, running great risk during the match. But like Algeria, it also enjoyed the privilege of advancing even in the face of a draw.
Shining at Ajax, Haller did try to put Côte d’Ivoire in the final stage of the qualifiers, but the home factor was stronger, and Cameroon got the better of a 1-0 victory in which Lyon’s Karl Toko Ekambi broke their rivals’ unbeaten streak.
Selections classified to the final stage
- Algeria (A group)
- Tunisia (Group B)
- Nigeria (Group C)
- Cameroon (Group D)
- mali (Group E)
- Egypt (Group F)
- Ghana (Group G)
- Senegal (Group H)
- Morocco (Group I)
- DR Congo (Group J)