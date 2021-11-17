Algorithm Rematch Against the Nazis: Artificial Intelligence Recovers Three Destroyed Klimt Frames | Culture

The last clue that exists of Medicine, Jurisprudence and Philosophy, calls from Faculty Paintings, by Gustav Klimt, is from 1945. The three great works were in a castle in Austria that, on the eve of the end of World War II, the Nazis set fire to before the Red Army confiscated an artistic heritage they had looted across Europe. In that fire, more works by the Austrian artist disappeared, it is unknown how many, what seems more than proven is that these three pieces from the end of the 19th century, measuring more than four meters, succumbed to the flames. The only vestiges that remained were the black and white photographs until, recently, Google Arts & Culture and the Belvedere Museum, in Austria, resurrected the pieces and their brilliant colors thanks to Artificial Intelligence.

The work was done by an algorithm trained by experts from both institutions after exhaustive color research. The starting point, since of the three pieces only black and white images remained, was a fragment of color still preserved from the work. Medicine. Since then, 80 images of Klimt’s paintings have been compiled, distributed by different institutions. With this first information, the robot would learn by trial and error the trend in relation to the colors of his work. Experts turned to paintings like the Beethoven frieze, in which golden serpents appear similar to those that surround the three women highlighted in Jurisprudence, they explain at the Google Institute.

The before and after coloring done by the ‘Jurisprudence’ frame algorithm. Courtesy of Arts&Culture Google Institute

But such an algorithm needs more food to keep learning: about 5,000 images, on average, to assimilate an object. As a result, it also had access to a million photos of real-world things, including people, animals and buildings, and 91,749 artworks already stored by Google Arts & Culture (the platform houses pieces and documentation from more than 2,500 cultural institutions from around the world). 80 countries). “This makes it possible for the machine learning model to assimilate the limits of objects, textures and compositions that are frequent in works of art”, say experts at Google.

The before and after coloring done by the ‘Jurisprudence’ frame algorithm. Courtesy of Arts&Culture Google Institute

In addition to using images, Klimt experts such as Franz Smola of the Belvedere Museum did research work by bringing together academic and journalistic documents of the time. Smola used, for example, excerpts from journalist Ludwig Hevesi’s articles on Jurisprudence, which was exhibited in 1903: “Three avenging goddesses of terrifyingly beautiful form, with golden serpents in their hair”. Six years later, in another article, Hevesi returns to painting: “A hell of luxury, where the golden instruments of torture are encrusted with diamonds and the martyrs bleed rubies”. The precision in the details of these texts and, mainly, in the description of colors was as decisive for the robot’s learning as the images. “In order for the paintings to be historically accurate, we guided the algorithm with Dr. Smola’s research. If we know that a certain object has a specific color, we add that color directly to the black and white photos”, they explain at the Google Institute.

The before and after of ‘Philosophy’ by Klimt. Courtesy of Arts&Culture Google Institute

With all this information, Emil Wallner, an engineer at Google, spent nearly six months programming the Artificial Intelligence code with which the algorithm works so that it could generate color predictions according to Klimt’s work. In the next step of the process, Smola and the laboratory team were also present. The robot does not manually color the paintings. Instead, it does a statistical analysis of Klimt’s existing artwork and learns to imitate the coloring style. So, with the chromatic references that the algorithm had generated, the specialists carefully inserted the colors into the three paintings by the Austrian master.

More information

“The result was surprising because we were able to color even the parts we didn’t have any information about,” explains Smola. “When I first saw the green sky of Philosophy, I exclaimed: ‘What is this?’ I was amazed because I assumed it would be blue. It was a special emotion, something I will never forget,” says Wallner. The sky was emerald green, as they had already accessed some newspaper documents describing greenish tones in that part of the painting.

Emil Wallner, Google engineer, and Franz Smola, Klimt expert, at Google’s Paris lab. Google Arts

In this way, they revived the works with which the painter caused a scandal —another one, throughout his career— in the academic institution. In 1894, the University of Vienna commissioned Klimt and the artist Franz Matsch to paint allegorical paintings representing these three disciplines. An opportunity that the former seized to criticize “the narrowness of the Austrian state and society”. To achieve this, he unleashed his imagination through mythological concepts such as nude women entangled by snakes or pregnant women, children, skeletons, spectral beings with long hair, all brilliantly topped off with Klimt’s signature gold. The result was the insult and anger of experts, who described the paintings as pornographic and offensive.

A technician uses Google cameras to photograph Klimt’s ‘Judith II’ at the Galleria Internazionale d’Arte Moderna in Ca ‘Pesaro, Venice. Google Arts

Researchers at the Gustav Klimt Foundation recall that, after being asked to revise his creations on several occasions, the painter ended up removing the pieces from there, returning the money they had given him and selling them to Serena Lederer, a wealthy Jew, collector of works by Klimt and resident in Vienna, victim of Nazi looting. His collection ended up in the castle that SS officers burned down. Now revives on the internet. The result turned into a 360° augmented reality experience that is part of Klimt in front of Klimt – The Man of Contradictions.

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.