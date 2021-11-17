All new WhatsApp features in 2021 and more functions to come

2021 was a busy year for WhatsApp, practically since January — not necessarily for good reasons. The Facebook messenger (now called Meta) maintained a prominent position in the segment, especially in Brazil, where practically all cell phones in use have the application downloaded.

In terms of features, it was a year full of additions. WhatsApp took steps towards the goal of becoming a sales platform, without messing up its most basic function: sending and receiving messages. Now the app is more useful for buying and selling than ever, as well as keeping in touch with friends and family.

To recap everything that has changed on WhatsApp and point out what is to come, the Canaltech prepared this article — which will be updated whenever something new debuts or is seen in a trial version in the application. Here, the site rewinds the entire trajectory of the messaging app dear to Brazilians throughout this year, to facilitate the consultation of everything that came out for the general public and, from the same place, also be able to see everything that is to come in the future.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

All new WhatsApp features in 2021

permanent archiving

One of the most valuable additions for those who collect chats on WhatsApp was the permanent archiving of conversations. With it activated, the function creates an exclusive drawer for chats that are not so important to the user, in which they will be saved already muted (including groups) and even new messages cannot take them out of there — the account administrator must unarchive each one. manually.

Archived messages do not reappear on the chat screen (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Self-destructive messages, photos and videos

It took a while, but WhatsApp finally introduced self-destructive messages into the app. With it, users can make submissions that disappear after a certain period — 24 hours or seven days after it is sent. To complement the novelty, there are also photos and videos that disappear by themselves after being viewed only once.

Self-destructive media disappear if not opened for a while (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp Payments

This one was actually a re-release. First introduced to the world last year, the payment and transfer function via “Zap” was suspended by order of the Central Bank in a matter of days. Months later, in 2021, the tool started working again.

Payment system returned to work in 2021 (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

Currently, it only works with some banks, including Itaú, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco and Nubank, on Visa or Mastercard branded cards. In this case, there is also a feature in development that will yield cashback for those who make transfers through the app, but there is no release forecast yet.

Accelerated Audios

No more listening to slow messages for long minutes. Since May, messenger users have been able to upload tracks at 1.5x or even 2x faster speeds, to check content in up to half the original time.

Audios can be played in 1x, 1.5x or 2x (Capture: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Connecting to multiple devices

WhatsApp began to expand its range of action beyond the mobile phone and, at the beginning of November, the Meta messenger released the login on multiple devices for everyone. This functionality is still evolving, but, in practice, it already allows you to use the WhatsApp app for the desktop or the web independently of the cell phone.

Connecting to multiple devices allows you to use WhatsApp on your PC without depending on your cell phone connection (Capture: Douglas Ciriaco/Canaltech)

Improved WhatsApp Business

Over the year, the WhatApp Business app (the business-focused messenger arm) received a number of enhancements. The “Contact Information” screen for business accounts was one of the first to change, in this case to give more focus to the product catalog.

The virtual product showcase received a lot of attention throughout the year. Business account administrators can manage sales from their desktop, hide unavailable items without deleting them, and even better: segment the catalog into different categories.

muted videos

Sometimes a video doesn’t need sound to convey a message, especially if the environment is too noisy. Throughout the year, WhatsApp worked on a button to mute videos before sending them. Today, this function is available to all users.

“Mute” button sends the video without sound (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

High quality photos

Following in the footsteps of its main rival, Telegram, WhatsApp implemented quality options for sending photos. The function allows you to choose whether the media can be sent in the highest quality possible, using more internet, or in a more “economical” version, ideal when using the cell phone network.

The choice of quality is not so straightforward, but it helps to choose the ideal format for moments of slow connection (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Encrypted backup

While WhatsApp conversations are protected with end-to-end encryption, backups aren’t. This means that, once with access to the files, a snooper could check out all the content exchanged between you and your contacts. Fortunately, that has changed: in October, the messenger made the encrypted backups available.

The conversation app will have one more solution to prevent unauthorized access to data (Image: Disclosure/WhatsApp)

Here’s how it works: the added security layer protects backups with a password or a 64-digit cryptographic key — the user must provide them when pulling messages from the cloud to a new or newly formatted device. However, there is a strong counterpoint: if codes are lost, conversations cannot be retrieved.

Chat transfer between iOS and Android

It might not be difficult to switch from one ecosystem to another when it comes to apps, but these people know that WhatsApp conversations are lost in the process. Although the account and the number are the same, until August of this year it was not possible to take the messenger’s chats to the rival ecosystem — and it was a real headache to get everything back in order. Fortunately, this has recently changed, and WhatsApp users can switch phones more easily thanks to the transfer of conversations between Android and iOS.

The content import had to be built from scratch by the app developers (Image: Disclosure/WhatsApp)

WhatsApp Visual News in 2021

Not even the WhatsApp interface was without a new feature in 2021. The year was marked by a series of small changes in the messenger, but which together make a difference in the overall experience of the application. Check out the highlights:

Moving on to emojis and stickers, the additions are quite varied. Again, here are some of the coolest ones:

Upcoming WhatsApp news

The evolution of “Zap” doesn’t stop: there are several new developments under construction for the messenger, some of them unavailable even to official testers — and, look, it’s no small feat. Check out everything that is being prepared for platform users:

New app for Windows and macOS

In November, Italian website Aggiornamenti Lumia was able to try out the new desktop WhatsApp based on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The update introduces a new interface, reworked menus and even new functions.

WhatsApp look would be cleaner, with less color details, and more attached to the Windows design (Image: Reproduction/Aggiornamenti Lumia)

However, macOS users wouldn’t be completely left out of the redesign. The WABetaInfo website anticipated that WhatsApp is also preparing a makeover of the app for Apple computers based on the app for iPad — another novelty that, so far, has not been made official by the company, but is long awaited by the community.

Send image as sticker

Currently, to create a sticker, a WhatsApp user must download an external app — and there are several options through the Play Store and App Store. That task, however, could soon be done by the messenger, according to a recent leak in the desktop version of WhatsApp.

The sticker button has been placed next to the “single view” icon (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Emoji and stickers as group photos

No ideas or photos to put on the face of a new WhatsApp group? Soon, you’ll be able to put a figurine or emoji in its place. The feature appears to have been in development for months, but is not yet scheduled for release to the general public.

WhatsApp Beta for Android users can now choose an icon from the emoji or sticker tray (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

New Telegram Style Groups

In yet another inspiration from the rival app, WhatsApp seems to prepare a different category for WhatsApp groups: Communities. This type of chat is focused on creating larger communities, with the right to subgroups, much like the Telegram Channels.

For now, Communities are subgroups within groups (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

Service evaluation by WhatsApp

WhatsApp bets heavily on the interaction between merchants and customers on the messenger and, to enhance the shopping experience, it prepares an online service evaluation system. Information about the resource is still scarce, but the function can help the establishment understand what it should improve to refine communication.

Starred message ratings would serve to help the merchant account owner identify what to improve in online service (Image: Replay/WABetaInfo)

Login to multiple devices “version 2.0”

Connecting to multiple WhatsApp devices currently only works between mobile phone and computer, but this will change in the future. “Zap” plans to allow login on more than one cell phone at a time, too.

Synchronization with the cloud always happens when a secondary device opens the app after some idle time (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

The feature would work the same as on the PC: messages would be encrypted end-to-end and all interactions would be synchronized between devices.

There are certainly still undiscovered WhatsApp features and, as always, the Canaltech is looking to bring everything first hand.