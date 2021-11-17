‘Almost landing’, said Marília Mendonça’s uncle moments before the accident

One week after the plane crash what led Marília Mendonça to death, the singer’s mother gave her first interview and talked about how is the house and life in Goiânia without the presence of her daughter.

owner Ruth Moreira said that it was a shock when you received the news and Cried a lot for two days. After that, he needed to be strong for his grandson Leo, almost two years old, who needs her care.

On TV Globo’s ‘Fantástico’, Marília Mendonça’s mother showed the last conversation had like brother, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, 43, who was the singer’s uncle and advisor and also was on the plane.

Ruth asked if they had already arrived in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, for the show that would take place on Friday night (5). At 3:15 pm, from inside the plane, abieli answered: “almost landing“.

Marília Mendonça’s mother got calm upon learning that the trip was ending and they were fine. “So I went upstairs, I was calm. I think after I went upstairs, the accident happened. And mother starts to feel, right? I’ve started to feel sick before from to news arrive“, Ruth recalled.

See the screenshot of the last conversation between Marília Mendonça’s mother and her brother, Abicieli:

João Gustavo, brother of Marília, said in an interview like the news of accident and the death of Marília Mendonça, and the other four people who were on the plane, arrived at the family house.

The 20-year-old boy received the most terrible news that afternoon and I didn’t know how to tell to Mother. The family was informed first about the accident, but that everyone was fine. Then came the confirmation that, in fact, no one had survived.

“I didn’t know what I did. I lost all sense. She was given the news by the pastor who was here giving us strength, praying. What’s up, when they spoke, she got sick“, said João Gustavo to ‘Fantástico’.

The uncle by Marília Mendonça, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, that too died in the accident, was the singer’s advisor and accompanied her throughout Brazil in all her professional commitments. He was 43 years old and married to Nayara, with whom had a daughter in only 6 months called Laura.

See a photo of Marília Mendonça with her uncle, Abicieli, and his wife:

Nayara Moura, wife of Marília Mendonça’s uncle, shared photos of some of them on social networks. notes left by husband before I die. “He always liked to leave a note for me under his pillow. These are among others. I saved them all. Will love you forever“, declared the widow.

“They will be with me in thought! I love you… Nayara and Laurinha. Kiss in the heart. Ass. Silveira”, wrote Abicieli to his wife and daughter Laura. Check out:

Son of Marília Mendonça still doesn’t know about death

During the interview, Ruth Moreira said that Léo, Marília Mendonça’s son, has not yet been told that his mother has died. He thinks what she is working.

“He still doesn’t understand. For him, a mother went to work. We’re going to count slowly: we’re going to talk about the little star, the queen. the time will come“, said Mrs Ruth in the interview.

“For the first few days I ran upstairs and cried, cried. Howled, you know? I screamed inside. And then I washed my face and went to play and sing with him (Leo) his little songs, fall on the floor, play ball. He dies laughing. When I start to feel sad, I think: ‘Now is the time to play with him, to run, walk, play ball’. And it ends up passing by”, she reported.

Leo will be two years old December 16th. he is the son of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend of the ‘Queen of Suffering’. After the death of the backwoodswoman, it was determined that Léo’s guard will be shared between the grandmother and the father.

“We are family and let’s create leo in that climate of peace and love why he will need a lot“, declared the mother of Marília Mendonça alongside Murilo Huff.

THE mother of Marília Mendonça did birthday the day before the accident. At the time, she received a breakfast basket from her daughter and came moments of joy together.

You Marilia’s personal effects that were removed from the aircraft, were handed over to the family. Among them was a notebook which, of course, must contain new songs of the singer. However, the mother still has not been able to open it.

“I will stay strong without mess with her little things. the times i I miss you a lot, I go there, hug the pillow, smell her pillow. I drop by her closet to sniff her clothes. I go out and close the bedroom door”, said.

“she was home joy. always spoke loudly, laugh out loud, everything about her was very intense. There’s a silence today“, said Marília’s mother, who died at the age of 26. “We can hear her laugh in our hearts. She is here everywhere, every little bit reminds her“, said Ruth.

Watch a video of Marília with her son, posted by her months ago on Instagram: