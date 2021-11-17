Amazon Deals on Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 hasn’t even started yet and Amazon has already released a series of offers on its portal. The marketplace platform has created a special page bringing together its own and third-party offers on its website, promotions ranging from Kindle devices, Echo Dot, books, clothing and more. You can even get exclusive discounts for purchases made on the Amazon app.

According to Amazon, daily special conditions will be offered to users of your application, including exclusive discounts for specific departments of your portal. So if you’re a Prime subscriber and want to take advantage of Amazon’s best deals in the coming weeks, bookmark this post and it’ll be updated with great deals.

Amazon Devices

Black Friday is one of the best times for anyone looking to purchase Amazon-only devices like Kindle e-readers or Echo Dots personal assistants. The company usually makes special offers on the most basic versions of its devices.

Thus, devices like the standard Kindle can easily be found for less than R$299, more complete versions like the Kindle Oasis and PaperWhite can also receive discounts in the coming days.

Other devices worth putting on the radar this Black Friday are the Echo Alexa Virtual Assistants. The most basic version of Echo Dot, for example, can be found at R$349 for R$300.

Electronic products

Another big highlight for Amazon’s Black Friday is the games and accessories sector. Computer peripheral products such as monitor support, headphones, keyboards and mouse can be found at up to 31% off. Accessories dedicated to the gamer segment imported by Amazon itself have up to 23% discount.

In addition, Bluetooth Speakers, routers and accessories such as smart lamps and power strips are offered between 29% and 34% off.

Other offers

In addition to its own products, Amazon has entered into partnerships for promotions from partner sellers who use its platform. The company is offering up to 30% off on apparel and footwear, 24% off on hair care and personal care products. Products such as food and beverages are also offered in the beer (up to 33% discount) and sports supplements (34% discount) sectors.

Black Friday traditionally takes place on the last Friday of November. In 2021, it will be on the 26th. Follow Olhar Digital for more offers.

