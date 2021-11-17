Amidst the internal crisis, PSDB maintains preview dates and votes per application

SAO PAULO – A few days before the presidential caucuses, the PSDB decided on Tuesday to keep voting for the application and rejected the possibility of postponing the dispute. The primaries that will choose the candidate of the initials for the Planalto Palace in 2022 are scheduled for next Sunday (21).

In an afternoon meeting, the candidacies of governors João Doria and Eduardo Leite, in addition to the former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgílio, and the national president of the acronym, Bruno Araújo, tried to smooth the edges amidst a series of disagreements and the intensification of the internal election. The attempt to calm things down seems to have had an effect and Leite and Doria exchanged pleasantries on social media hours later.

The São Paulo native decided to make his last schedule in Porto Alegre and the gaúcho invited him to visit him at Palácio Piratini, the seat of the state government. Leite wrote that both have “different styles”, but stressed that both share the desire to change Brazil. Doria reciprocated and asked Leite to prepare coffee and mate for his wife and first lady Bia.

In recent weeks, the voting app has become the main reason for disagreement in the previews. The software always faced suspicions from Doria’s group, as it was developed by a foundation linked to the University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

However, a new crisis arose at a meeting this Monday night, when a video went viral on tucana networks in which a councilor teaches how to defraud the voting system through the application. In the recording, the parliamentarian impersonates another person and his participation is validated. Under the impact of the video, allies of Leite, who had always been in favor of the software, were surprised at the fragility of the system and even asked for the dispute to be postponed. Then, the teams of Doria and Virgílio made a joint note rejecting this possibility.

The weather turned sour and Leite reacted. He went to social media and denied his intention to change the internal election date. Afterwards, people close to the governor of Rio Grande do Sul tried to remedy and said that, if there was any request for a postponement, it occurred in the heat of the meeting, but it was not something formal with the consent of the candidate’s campaign.

In a note, the PSDB says that the flaws that appear in the councilor’s video have already been corrected and that the system now has not only double verification via SMS message, but also an Itoken (a code generated for each participant), which would increase the safety.

The acronym admits, however, that the system has risks, but emphasizes that they are “smaller than a paper ballot”. The party also adds that the votes of representatives, who represent 75% of the weight of the electoral college, are less susceptible to the risk of fraud, as they go through individual conferences held by the PSDB’s Call Center. only the group of affiliates, whose share is 25%.

By the rules defined for the dispute, the voters were divided into four groups. The winner must have more than 50% of the total votes. The first group is made up of non-mandated affiliates. In the second are mayors and their deputies. Councilors, state and district deputies form the third group, followed by governors and vices, senators, federal deputies, president and former presidents of the national executive, who were the fourth and last group.

By the rule of the previews, all groups will be able to vote for the app. The leaders, however, will have the option of choosing their candidate in the electronic ballot boxes at an event in Brasília.

One point that has not yet been pacified, however, is the possibility for alternates to vote. Initially, the forecast was that those elected would vote, but there is a election by deputy Miguel Haddad, who is alternate and ally of Doria. Leite’s group has already tried to challenge this vote, but there is still no definition.

One of the changes that may still take place in the coming days is the extension of the voting deadline. In order not to overload the server that maintains the system in the air, the acronym assesses the possibility of voting starting on Friday and ending on Sunday, unlike what was provided for in the resolution of the previews, whose time is from midnight to 15:00 on Sunday. The measure is also effective in case of possible hacker attacks, since there would be more time to solve any problem.