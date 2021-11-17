Anal impression? US University develops private with anus scanner

posted on 11/16/2021 4:59 PM



(credit: Grand Mercure)

A team of scientists from the Stanford School of Medicine, in the United States, is preparing a project for smart toilets. The idea is that, while the person uses the toilet, the equipment will scan the feces and urine.

The goal is to make it possible to prevent or detect certain diseases, even some types of cancer.

The toilet is equipped with technologies capable of collecting information and even carrying out urine tests. The data is then uploaded to a cloud.

To differentiate one person from another, the researchers found that each person has a unique anal impression. So the toilet also takes pictures of that region to identify who the person is.

Two other companies are also already studying the possibility of implementing the vessel: Toi Labs and Coprata, a partner at Duke University, in the United States.