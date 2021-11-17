Analysis: mature, Atlético-MG overcomes tense game in Curitiba and fulfills the champion’s march | athletic-mg

The robust campaign paved the road for Atlético-MG towards the leadership of Brasileirão. He got there, consolidated his position and never let go. Now in the final stretch, the club, sovereign at the top, demonstrates maturity to overcome the last obstacles, no matter how well or poorly. The journey at the Arena da Baixada was not the most inspired, but it was accurate, despite being tense. The team won difficulties and “killed” the game to defeat Athletico-PR by 1-0 and see the cup even closer.

It’s true that the current rival, with reservations on the field, was focused on Montevideo – where he plays in the final of the Sudamericana on Saturday. But it was necessary to confirm the superiority on the field. It was not easy. The dispute looked treacherous. Hurricane reserves battled. Rooster had some scares, but they were just scares, a seasoning of emotion, tension in the game. There were few real threats from the Hurricane. Cuca’s team is safe on the field.

Atlético fulfilled the “three-point mission”, even though they also had many embezzlements: Alonso, Vargas, Savarino and Alan Franco (summoned), Arana (suspended), Nacho Fernández (out for physical reasons and lacking for the construction of plays for the team).

By the way, the cast management is one of the factors that mark Cuca’s work. With rare moments of exception, the coach always knew how to extract results from the available players. Did it again. Good game of Guga, Rever, Dodo, Keno.

A tied start in the Arena. But it was just forcing a little bit that Atlético’s quality appeared in a beautiful play by Hulk, Keno and Zaracho. The Argentine, lost in the game, appeared to score the winning goal.

Rooster’s little inspiration changed in the final stage. More concentrated, more compact and scoring better, he found spaces to counterattack. Keno sent the ball into the crossbar. In the end, moments of anguish with Athletico-PR around the area, but Alvinegro controlled and added three more dreamed points.